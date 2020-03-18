Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday made an appeal to the citizens, urging them to act responsibly and follow all the precautionary measures and the health guidelines amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the coronavirus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe,” Tendulkar wrote on his official Twitter timeline while sharing a video about the issue as well.

As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the Corona Virus at bay.

It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 18, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the Master Blaster had joined WHO’s #SafeHandsChallenge to fight against coronavirus, which has already killed over 7,900 people and infected more than 1,98,000 people worldwide, and spread awareness among the people.

In a video shared by him on Twitter, Tendulkar was seen washing his hands thoroughly and also talking about the importance of washing hands with soap.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Star shuttler PV Sindhu and national sprinter Hima Das had also followed the #SafeHandsChallenge before Tendulkar.