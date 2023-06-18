13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National C’ship: A look at day seven results

Action on Day 7 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Chandigarh register wins in their respective pool matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-1 in Pool A. Mohit Karma (47′, 57′) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh late to break the deadlock. Uttar Pradesh Hockey quickly equalised after Shahrukh Ali (52′) converted a penalty corner, but a last-gasp goal from Mohit Karma ensured Hockey Madhya Pradesh took all three points, as per a press release from Hockey India. In Pool B, Hockey Chandigarh beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 11-3 in the second match of the day. The goalscorers for Hockey Chandigarh were Amritpal Singh (12′, 56′), Paramvir Singh (14′, 32′, 52), Sumit (15′), Surinder Singh (24′, 34′), Deepak Kumar (31′), Captain Raman (40′), and Inderpal Singh (55′). Meanwhile, Sonu Nishad (1′), Captain Tarun Yadav (43′), and Karan Lakra (59′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Later today, Hockey Haryana will face Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool C, Hockey Association of Odisha will take on Manipur Hockey, followed by a contest between Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Hockey Gujarat in Pool D, and Hockey Rajasthan and Tripura Hockey will play the last match of the day in Pool E.

Also, on Saturday, Assam Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram 4-2 in Pool G. Vishal Kumar (9′), Rinku Barman (11′, 42′), and Zaher Alam (48′) got on the scoresheet for Assam Hockey, while Hockey Mizoram Captain Lalhlimpuia (23′, 39′) scored a brace for his team.

Another match on Saturday saw Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Bihar 7-0 in Pool H. Vinayak Santosh Hande (5′, 33′, 50′, 60′), Raj Rajesh Pawar (41′), Prathmesh Dhuri (48′), and Vishal Shridhar Mandade (49′) all scored to ensure victory for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the last match, Telangana Hockey drew to Hockey Bengal 2-2 in Pool H. Hockey Bengal took the lead after a goal from Ravindra Nath Thakur (23′) but Telangana Hockey turned the table on them, courtesy of goals from Ramreddy Karthik Reddy (45′) and N Parmesh Nayak (50′). It was a late goal from Rupesh Adhikary (58′) that rescued a point for Telangana Hockey from the game.