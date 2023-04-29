Gita is the need of the hour for every human being: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the International Gita Mahotsav is being celebrated in Australia this time to take the universal knowledge of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita to every nook and corner of the world.

Addressing virtually at the opening ceremony of the International Gita Mahotsav at the Federal Parliament, Canberra, Australia today, the CM said at present when the whole world is facing war, terrorism, violence and tension. He said the message of world peace, love and brotherhood given in Gita is the need of the hour for every human being.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us, especially the residents of Haryana, that the International Gita Mahotsav has been organised in Australia with the joint efforts of voluntary organizations of Australia and Kurukshetra Development Board,” Khattar added.

The CM said that the Gita is such a supernatural light, which is beyond time, country and boundaries, which is eternal, universal and everlasting. A delegation led by Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij has gone to Australia to participate in the International Gita Mahotsav.

Khattar said that he is proud of being the CM of the state, where Lord Krishna had given the immortal message of Karma Yoga through Gita, 5160 years ago on the holy land of Kurukshetra.

Extending best wishes for this event, he said that the faith, devotion and enthusiasm shown by the people of Australia towards Gita in the International Gita Mahotsav cannot be described in words. He also invited them to visit Kurukshetra, the holy land of Gita.

The CM said the Gita inspires people to perform their duty properly, do virtuous deeds and follow social systems. He said that the solution to all the problems is there in Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

“In the message of Lord Shri Krishna in Gita, measures have been given to create an elevated society. With its lesson and use, we can create such a society, where every person can be happy and an ordinary man can become an outstanding person by its recitation and conduct,” he added.