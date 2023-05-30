Dashahara Ganga Puja 2023; significance, ritual time & date

On the auspicious occasion of Dashahara Ganga Puja 2023, devotees reach this sacred river for blessings and prosperity. This day is marked by the descent of Goddess Ganga, also known as the Ganges, and is celebrated on May 30.

The festival of Ganga Dashahara is celebrated on the 10th day, Dashami, of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha (mid-May to mid-June), every year as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees cheerfully celebrate this auspicious festival for ten long days, nine days preceding the main festival day.

Significance of Ganga Dashahara

The Hindus celebrate the descent of the holy river, Ganga, on the occasion of Ganga Dashahara. On this auspicious day, pilgrims start visiting the holy cities which are situated on the banks of the Ganga and perform aarti to get rid of all the sinister deeds they have committed. The devotees take a dip in the holy river. Devotees mostly visit Prayagraj, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Varanasi, and Garhmukteshwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga.

The Legend of festival Ganga Dashahara is dedicated to the Goddess Ganga and it is believed that Ganga descended to the earth on this day. To accomplish her mission to free the cursed souls of Bhagirath’s ancestors she descended. As per the tradition, before coming to earth, Goddess Ganga was living in the kamandal of Lord Brahma. When Ganga descended on earth, it was said that she also brought the purity of heaven to the earth.

Ritual timing of the puja

For celebrating the auspicious occasion of Dashahara Ganga, the devotees wake up early in the morning. Then they take holy dips in the river Ganga and wear clean clothes and collect the samagri (items to be used) to perform the prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the family.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date: May 30, 2023, Tuesday

Dashami Tithi Begins – 1:49 AM on May 29, 2023

Dashami Tithi Ends – 01:07 PM on May 30, 2023

Hasta Nakshatra Begins – 04:29 AM on May 30, 2023

Hasta Nakshatra Ends – 06:00 AM on May 31, 2023

Vyatipata Yoga Begins – 08:55 PM on May 30, 2023

Vyatipata Yoga Ends – 08:15 PM on May 31, 2023