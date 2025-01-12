Women in the forefront

This week, two significant announcements impacting women’s empowerment deserve attention on a global scale. The first is a groundbreaking move from the Vatican, which has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla as the prefect. She is tasked with overseeing all Catholic Church religious orders. No woman had held this position before. The appointment marks a significant step in Pope Francis’ aim to give women more leadership roles in governing the Church. Before 2022, it was hard to imagine a woman leading a Vatican dicastery. That changed when Pope Francis introduced “Predicate Evangelium.”

This document reformed the governance of the Roman Curia. It made all offices known as “dicasteries” and allowed people not ordained as priests or bishops to run Vatican offices. Sister Brambilla, 59, is a Consolata Missionary, a religious order member and has been the secondin-command in the order’s department since last year. This historic decision is a momentous step forward in women’s empowerment. This position has long been considered one that could or should be held by a woman. Some time ago, a significant Vatican summit of global Catholic leaders emphasized the importance of granting women more critical leadership roles within the Church. Cardinals, bishops and citizens from 100 countries attended the meeting.

It discussed the issue of women’s empowerment within the Church. The proposal concerning women deacons received 258 votes in favour and 97 votes against. Pope Francis also granted women the right to vote for the first time. It reflected his desire to give women more extraordinary decisionmaking powers in the Catholic Church’s affairs. It was also a significant step towards gender equality within the Church to participate in the decision-making process at the highest levels. He had created two Vatican commissions to consider ordaining women as deacons. The second announcement is the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Linked with that was the race to become Prime Minister. Anita Anand, the current Transport minister, is a prominent candidate in the race. Anand is a senior member of Canada’s Liberal Party. Trudeau has been in power for a decade, marked by successes and challenges. He planned to run for a fourth term in this year’s election. But he had to quit amid mounting challenges. Trudeau’s resignation marks the conclusion of his political career, which began with great promise but ended amid mounting difficulties at home and abroad. He faced challenges such as inflation, housing issues, and immigration, which weakened the Liberal Party. Anita was born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, Canada. In 1985, she moved to Ontario, where she and her husband, John, raised their four children in Oakville. If elected, Anita Anand would make history as Canada’s first female Prime Minister of colour and Indian descent. Her election could mark a turning point in Canadian history, particularly regarding women’s empowerment in politics.

Anand has held several important roles in her career. She was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019. From 2019 to 2021, she served as the Minister of Public Services and Procurement. Later, she became the President of the Treasury Board and the Minister of National Defence. Trudeau’s successor will face several challenges. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and former Defence Minister Anita Anand are some of the potential contenders in the race. There are other candidates, as well. Among other front runners for the Liberal leadership is former central banker Mark Carney.

Canada has a sizable Indian diaspora. The relationship between Canada and India has become tense in recent months. This tension began when Prime Minister Trudeau accused India of being involved in the shooting of a Khalistani terrorist outside a Sikh temple in Surrey in June 2023. This accusation has significantly strained ties between the two countries. New Delhi suspended new Canadian visas. It also requested Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in India besides recalling its high commissioner Sanjay Verma from Ottawa. Several other diplomats and officials were also recalled. Candidates must declare their intention to run and pay the CAD 350,000 entry fee by January 23. Two candidates of Indian origin are in the fray. Electing a woman as prime minister could have a significant impact; and enhance progress towards achieving women’s empowerment.

Trudeau’s successor must tackle these controversies and policy challenges to restore the party’s reputation. The main challenge is to improve the party’s image, which has declined over the past ten years of Trudeau’s leadership. The successor must repair strained ties with India and the US and manage the immigration backlog. This important task will need careful planning and strong leadership. The decisions made in the coming months will significantly impact Canadian politics and the progress of women’s empowerment in the country.