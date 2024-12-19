“Why every home must get a newspaper”

Print journalism is in a state of crisis. The circulation of newspapers in India seems to have stagnated in relation to population growth, meaning the proportion of people reading printed news has dropped. More readers are turning to free online news sources and circulation growth is failing to keep up with demographic expansion. Given India’s vast population – nearly ten times that of Japan it is concerning that India has only as many newspapers with over a million in circulation as Japan.

If this decline in print journalism is not addressed, it could as well pose a serious threat to the fundamental values of our democracy. The potential consequences of this decline are too grave to ignore. There is no such thing as free news, just as there is no such thing as a free lunch. Free online news is not truly free; it comes with hidden costs, such as algorithms similar to those on social media – that prioritize sensationalist stories, fuelling misinformation and polarization.

‘Brain rot’, named Oxford Word of the Year 2024, is defined as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.” The usage of the word saw an increase of 230 per cent in its frequency from 2023 to 2024. Oxford University Press’s announcement of the Word of the Year sparked debate about the potential negative impact of excessive online content consumption on mental health, particularly in children and young people.

According to Newport Institute in the US, one brain rot behavior is doom scrolling, involving long periods of searching for negative and distressing news online; and consequences include difficulty organizing information, solving problems, making decisions, and recalling information. The Institute advises, “Don’t succumb to sensationalistic and negative news. Diversify your media sources so you maintain a more balanced world perspective.” Unlike online outlets focused on short, click-driven pieces, print newspapers offer curated in-depth coverage of current events.

The details that could be captured by such reporting are things the small articles or social media posts dominating the digital landscape will never be able to capture. Printed newspapers have kept high editorial standards and leave a permanent record that is also transparent. Digital stories, by contrast, can be edited, removed or simply lost. In an era where fake news spreads rapidly on social media, print newspapers remain a trusted source of verified information. Japan’s strong newspaper circulation demonstrates the enduring value of print media.

Leading dailies like Yomiuri Shimbun and Asahi Shimbun sell millions of daily copies. This cultural preference for physical newspapers is reflected in the popularity of newspaper clubs, found in schools, universities and community centres. By discussing and analyzing news stories, members of these clubs develop deep appreciation for journalism and learn to be active, responsible citizens, which is crucial for a healthy democracy. Commonly, online news platforms use algorithms that only feed the users news they are already interested in, reducing exposure to a broader range of information.

This trend undermines the financial viability of traditional media while promoting a media landscape dominated by clickbait reporting. Ironically, when print newspapers disappear, the future of online news is also at stake. The sustainability of digital journalism depends on the investigative and qualitative reporting that traditional print media does. Without print outlets holding power to account and investing in journalism, the quality of online news could significantly decline, littered with sensationalism and disinformation. Australia has recognized this challenge and taken bold initiatives to protect journalism. In 2021, Australia introduced the Treasury Laws Amendment (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code) Act 2021 a world-first legislation aimed at helping to sustain public interest journalism.

The law requires tech giants like Google and Facebook to pay news organizations for sharing their content. Australia’s success motivated other nations: Canada and Indonesia are planning similar codes. During his National Press Day address, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw remarked that traditional content must be fairly compensated to preserve its value. India should follow Australia’s example by ensuring tech platforms pay for news content while media houses promote affordable digital subscriptions to compete with free aggregators. The government and media need to act together. We must recognize the value of paying for credible news, particularly by subscribing to print newspapers.

Purchasing a newspaper supports quality journalism and ensures that high standards of reporting continue. A national campaign should be launched to encourage every household in India to subscribe to at least one print newspaper. Campaigns could include media literacy programmes highlighting the risks of free online news and the importance of investing in credible sources. Increased circulation boosts advertising revenue, providing newspapers with resources to fund high quality journalism. Participating in democracy is not just about casting a vote—it is about staying informed and supporting credible journalism. It is time for a campaign encouraging every home in India to subscribe to a print newspaper, as the future of our democracy depends on it.

(The writer is a transparency and equality advocate and an author. The opinions are personal.)