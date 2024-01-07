What BJP must do in South India

Can Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity help the BJP win more seats in southern India? The Party requires more support in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, where it faces hostility. Kerala is ruled by Congress or Left-led fronts, while Tamil Nadu alternates between the D.M.K. and A.I.A.D.M.K. In Karnataka, J.D. (S), Congress, and BJP have taken turns in power.

The primary factors that impact voters in South India are caste, money power, ideology, cinema, and liquor. In Tamil Nadu, influential political figures such as M. Karunanidhi, MGR, and Jayalalithaa have had a significant impact. In united Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao played a crucial role. But the BJP lacks prominent leaders in the southern states.

The BJP is trying to increase its seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Prime Minister Modi launched the campaign for the 2024 elections in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. The inauguration of several large projects accompanied this.

The BJP is utilizing its resources and organizational strength, and around 40 central ministers are assessing the situation to achieve the party’s objectives. The BJP 29 out of 130 seats in the southern region in 2019. This was made up of 25 seats in Karnataka and four seats in Telangana. However, they lost Karnataka to the Congress in last year’s Assembly polls. The AIADMK was an essential ally of the BJP in the South, but they ended their alliance three months ago.

Since then, neither party has tried to reconcile. The southern states have unique cultural identities. Kerala has a strong presence of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), while the Y.S.R.C.P. currently governs Andhra Pradesh. In the recent Assembly elections, the Congress emerged victorious in Telangana. In contrast, although the BJP had support in Karnataka, the Congress defeated it.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian Parties oppose the use of Hindi and are atheistic. The gap between North and South India is increasing. Prime Minister Modi is attempting to change the perception that the BJP party is not aligned with the culture of south India. The BJP focuses on 84 out of the 130 seats in south India and mainly concentrates on managing their campaign booths. Despite following a specific strategy for the South, the BJP must still convince people in the region that their needs will be adequately addressed.

Many people in south India have a grouse about the the delimitation of constituencies, as the Centre uses population as a yardstick. The southern states have managed population control far better than those in the north, and such their population as a share of the total has shrunk. Now they believe they are being punished for following the government’s instructions on population control.

One way to address the delimitation issue is to modify the composition of the Rajya Sabha, inspired by the U.S. Senate’s practice of ensuring equal representation of all states. However, this proposal may face opposition from larger states. Regional parties like the DMK, AIADMK, TDP, and TRS hold significant positions in regional politics, where caste plays a vital role. In Tamil Nadu, specific communities such as Vanniyars, Thevars, and Gounders have influential roles. In Karnataka, Vokkaligas and Lingayats are considered influential communities.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Reddys and Kammas have been engaged in a long-standing rivalry. The Kapus are trying to establish their political presence, while the once-dominant Brahmins have lost their influence. In Kerala, political alliances are formed between Communists and anti-Communists.

In Telangana, the Reddys hold senior positions and dominate all political parties. Religion is not a significant political issue in South India. The BJP’s stance against Christian conversions or a perceived hostility towards Islam has not had any impact on the region. The BJP needs to adopt each state’s cultural norms and political strategies to win over its voters.

The party must seek alliances and regain the support of its former partners. Therefore, the party must reassess its election strategy and develop a new narrative. If it fails to do so, the opposition coalition I.N.D.I.A., which has already established a foothold in the South, will become stronger and pose a significant threat to the BJP’s prospects in the region.