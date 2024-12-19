Wake-up call

The global democratic landscape in 2024 reveals an unsettling yet fascinating trend. Across continents, voters have upended incumbents, embraced polarising ideologies, and gravitated toward both Right and Left-wing populism. This year has not only been a test of electoral resilience but also a stark reminder of the growing dissatisfaction with traditional political frameworks and leadership. One of the most striking observations has been the downfall of incumbents.

Economic challenges have played a pivotal role in this upheaval, with citizens across nations expressing discontent over stagnating growth, inflation, and unemployment. Dissatisfaction with governance and democracy has compounded this frustration. In many countries, a growing sense that traditional political systems are unresponsive to the needs of ordinary people has pushed voters to explore alternative political voices, no matter how radical. The rise of Right-wing populism, particularly in Western democracies, underscores this discontent. In various elections, these parties have not only gained parliamentary ground but also reshaped public discourse.

They have successfully channel led anxieties over national identity, immigration, and cultural shifts into electoral gains. This narrative has resonated with a significant segment of the electorate, who feel alienated by progressive policies and globalisation. However, it would be reductive to view populism as solely a Right-wing phenomenon. Left-wing populists have also tapped into public frustrations, albeit from a different angle. Campaigning against economic inequality and political elitism, these movements have captured the imagination of those disillusioned with market-driven policies and social inequities. Both spectrums of populism, in their own ways, highlight the inadequacies of mainstream political structures in addressing the evolving concerns of the electorate.

Another key theme of 2024 has been the intensifying cultural polarisation. Debates over issues like immigration, LGBTQIA+ rights, and national identity have deepened ideological divides, making consensus harder to achieve. This polarisation is not confined to domestic issues; international conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza crisis, have further fractured political alliances. Positions on these conflicts often mirror domestic ideological divides, underscoring how global events now shape and amplify local political dynamics. While this tumult suggests a crisis of democracy, it also presents an opportunity. Populism, despite its flaws, has forced a reckoning within established political institutions. It has highlighted the need for governance models that are more inclusive, adaptive, and attuned to the aspirations of citizens.

Democracies must now grapple with the dual challenge of addressing immediate economic and social grievances while fostering long-term cohesion in increasingly diverse societies. The upheaval of 2024 should not be viewed merely as a destabilising force but as a wakeup call. If leaders can rise to the occasion, this turbulent year could serve as a turning point, ushering in reforms that strengthen democratic institutions and rebuild public trust. The future of democracy may well depend on it.