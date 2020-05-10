Friday’s gas leak disaster at Gopalapatnam, near Vizag, where LG Polymer India Private Limited is located, which killed 11 people and left hundreds hospitalised with severe respiratory problems has again raised questions on industrial safety standards in India.

The country has seen a spate of leaks of poisonous chemicals in the last four decades as industry has grown, and some took heavy toll of human life. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the leak of styrene gas, notified as a dangerous substance under the provisions of the Environmental Protection Act.

Styrene is highly inflammable and on burning releases poisonous gases. As per the Chemical Accident (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules of 1996, certain crisis response steps such as formulation of crisis alert system, Central crisis group and State crisis group all the way down to local crisis group need to be taken.

It is a matter for inquiry and assessment whether all the provisions of the rules had been observed or not. The court acknowledged the swift action by the Union government and observed that the State government may request for more staff from the NDRF.

It directed the State government to take immediate steps to bring down the effects of the gas leak by sprinkling water or other substances which may curtail further damage by deploying fire services from nearby areas and issue an order directing all private hospitals in the area to open for needy people.

The National Green Tribunal, meanwhile, constituted a five-member committee to inspect the LG Polymer plant and submit a report within 10 days. Styrene is used to manufacture plastics and rubbers which are used in containers for foodstuffs, packaging, synthetic marble flooring, disposable tableware, fiberglass, latex in liquid form and moulded furniture.

It is not an essential item and LG Polymer should not have rushed ~ without checks ~ to restart the plant closed down since 24 March when nationwide lockdown was imposed without adequate notice. According to the Environmental Protection Agency of the USA, short-term exposure to styrene can result in respiratory problems, but is not fatal.

Long-term exposure could drastically affect the central nervous system and lead to other problems like peripheral neuropathy. It could also lead to cancer and depression in some cases.

The five-member committee under the chairmanship of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel appointed by the Green Tribunal, having regard to the prima facie material regarding the extent of damage to life, public health and environment, ordered LG Polymers to deposit Rs 50 crore with the Vizag district magistrate.

This is in view of the principle of “Strict Liability” under environmental laws. “Leakage of hazardous gas at such a scale adversely affecting public health and environment clearly attracts the principle of ‘Strict Liability’ against the company engaged in an inherently dangerous industry. Such an entity is liable to pay for the damage caused under the environment law.