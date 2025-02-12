Unresolved crisis

The resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is not merely a leadership change; it is a reflection of the deep political and ethnic turmoil that has gripped the state for nearly two years. The internal revolt within the ruling BJP, driven by growing disenchantment among its own legislators, was the immediate trigger. However, the larger crisis lies in the breakdown of governance, the failure to contain ethnic violence, and the erosion of public confidence in the administration. Since May 2023, Manipur has been in a state of persistent unrest, with ethnic divisions between the Meitei and Kuki communities fuelling violent confrontations. The state has witnessed targeted attacks, displacement of thousands, and a law-and-order situation that remains fragile. In such a volatile atmosphere, the BJP government struggled to project control. The central leadership, despite being aware of the deteriorating situation, hesitated to take corrective action.

But when BJP MLAs themselves threatened to align with the opposition’s no-confidence motion, the leadership had no choice but to remove Mr Singh to prevent a political disaster. The political turmoil in Manipur is not an isolated event; it highlights the challenges of governance in states with complex ethnic dynamics. The failure to address grievances, restore law and order, and ensure inclusivity in decision-making has only widened the divisions. The ruling party’s internal strife demonstrates a larger issue: the disconnect between the leadership and ground realities. Mr Biren Singh’s fall also raises questions about the BJP’s approach to conflict resolution in the North-east. While electoral success has been a priority, long-term stability in conflict-prone states requires more than just political manoeuvring. The inability to prevent armed groups from operating freely, the lack of decisive intervention to halt violence, and the failure to foster trust among different communities have left Manipur on edge. The situation has been further complicated by differing narratives from various stakeholders, making it difficult to reach a consensus on the path forward.

Another significant factor in Mr Singh’s removal was the growing discontent among BJP legislators, who saw their political futures at risk. With assembly elections scheduled for 2027, MLAs were confronted with voters who blamed the government for the state’s instability. The fear of electoral backlash forced them to act, as continued association with an unpopular administration could cost them their seats. The resignation, therefore, is not just a political reshuffle but an attempt to salvage the party’s prospects in the state. However, replacing the chief minister alone will not solve Manipur’s deeper problems. The new leadership, once appointed, will have to rebuild trust, restore normalcy, and implement a governance model that prioritises reconciliation over political expediency. The central government must also reassess its approach to the region, ensuring that stability and development take precedence over short-term political calculations. Without a clear and inclusive strategy, Manipur’s crisis may only deepen, regardless of who occupies the chief minister’s chair.

