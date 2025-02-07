Under Pressure

As the Indian rupee reached a record low of 87.58 to the dollar on Thursday, it finds itself at a critical juncture, navigating a sea of global and domestic pressures. The currency has experienced a significant decline, becoming the worst-performing in Asia this year. With the economic backdrop clouded by concerns over US trade policies and persistent outflows from foreign portfolio investments, the rupee’s troubles are only intensifying. The on-going global trade uncertainties, particularly surrounding tariffs, have amplified the strain on emerging market currencies.

The Indian rupee, as a key player in this landscape, is directly affected by these developments. While trade wars and tariffs may seem distant, the consequences are global, and their impact is felt acutely in India’s economy. A weakening currency translates into rising costs for the average citizen ~ whether it is the price of imported goods or the rising cost of fuel, all of which compound inflationary pressures. Additionally, India’s financial markets are experiencing persistent outflows of foreign capital. Despite the country’s relatively strong growth prospects, global investors are increasingly wary of emerging markets, contributing to a bearish outlook on the rupee. Short positions on the currency have surged, indicating that market sentiment is heavily skewed toward further depreciation. These concerns are compounded by a broader sense of economic uncertainty that keeps global traders on edge.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has intervened in the foreign exchange markets to limit the rupee’s losses in recent days, these measures are seen as short-term solutions to deeper structural challenges. The RBI has utilised tools like dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps to manage liquidity and help stabilise the currency. However, these actions alone are not sufficient to reverse the rupee’s slide if the underlying factors remain unaddressed. The rupee’s trajectory will depend not just on global factors but also on India’s policy measures to boost investor confidence. While global optimism surrounding the easing of trade tensions offers some hope, the challenge for India remains to contain inflationary pressures, which have been exacerbated by the depreciating rupee. The rupee’s challenges are not isolated. Many emerging market currencies are similarly grappling with the effects of global volatility and capital flight.

However, India’s robust economic fundamentals offer a degree of resilience, suggesting that with the right policies, the country can weather this storm. The need for decisive and strategic actions is greater than ever. The rupee’s performance is not just a reflection of global headwinds but also a test of India’s economic resilience. A concerted effort to attract foreign investment, enhance export competitiveness, and maintain fiscal discipline will be essential in restoring stability. While short-term fluctuations are inevitable, a clear and confident policy direction can help reassure markets. Strengthening domestic fundamentals and investor sentiment will be the key to ensuring that the rupee remains competitive in an increasingly uncertain global financial landscape.