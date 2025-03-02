Ukraine dumped?

The explosive confrontation between President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskky has exposed a widening gulf in the US-Ukraine relationship, leaving Kyiv more vulnerable at a critical moment in its war against Russia. What should have been a diplomatic opportunity turned into a public falling-out, signaling that the unwavering American support Ukraine once relied on is now in question. For Ukraine, this is a dangerous shift. The country has fought for three years to resist President Vla dimir Putin’s invasion, relying on billions of dollars in military aid from Western allies, particularly the United States.

Under former President Joe Biden, Washington remained Kyiv’s strongest backer, supplying weapons, intelligence, and financial assistance. But Mr Trump is taking a starkly different approach ~ one that leans toward appeasement rather than confrontation. Mr Trump’s dismissive attitude toward Mr Zelenskky during their White House meeting was striking. When the Ukrainian President insisted that Mr Putin could not be trusted in negotiations, Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance pushed back, implying that Mr Zelenskky’s unwillingness to compromise was prolonging the war. Mr Trump went so far as to accuse Mr Zelenskky of showing “disrespect” and suggested that Ukraine’s leader was not ready for peace.

Advertisement

His remarks seemed to ignore the reality that Russia, not Ukraine, is the aggressor in this war. Mr Zelenskky, for his part, stood firm. He has spent years navigating international diplomacy, knowing that any sign of weakness could cost Ukraine dearly. He challenged Mr Trump’s narrative, refusing to accept a settlement that would require territorial concessions. The clash between the two leaders was more than just a disagreement ~ it was a stark reflection of their fundamentally different worldviews. European leaders quickly rallied behind Mr Zelenskky, with German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz warning against confusing “aggressor and victim.” French President Emmanuel Macron and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte also reached out to Kyiv, signaling that Europe remains committed to Ukrai ne’s defence. However, without strong US leadership, maintaining a united Western front against Russian aggression will be far more difficult.

Advertisement

The failure to finalise a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine further underscores the growing rift. Such an agreement could have bolstered Ukraine’s economy and secured long-term American investment. Instead, Mr Trump’s decision to walk away from the deal reflects a broader disengagement, one that could leave Ukraine economically and militarily weakened. Perhaps the most concerning aspect of this diplomatic breakdown is its impact on Ukraine’s war effort. With US support in question, Kyiv faces an uncertain future. Mr Trump’s insistence that Mr Zelenskky should negotiate with Mr Putin ignores the lessons of the past ~ every diplomatic overture to Moscow has been met with deceit and further aggression.\

If Mr Trump withdraws US backing, Ukraine will be forced to fight a much larger adversary with fewer resources. The consequences will extend beyond Kyiv; a Russian victory would embolden authoritarian regimes worldwide. In the end, this is not just about Ukraine ~ it is about the credibility of the democratic world in the face of aggression.