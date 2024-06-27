Trump and Biden

As the world watches the highly anticipated face-off between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday night (early tomorrow in India), this presidential debate promises to be one of the most consequential in decades. This clash is not just a battle of words but a confrontation of two starkly different visions for America’s future, carrying significant global ramifications.

The stakes could not be higher for President Biden. His challenge is to project the vigour and sharpness necessary to counter the narrative pushed by his opponent that his age renders him unfit for another term. Mr Biden must harness the same energy that invigorated his State of the Union address earlier this year, where he displayed a command of the issues and a clear vision for the country. This debate, however, is not a controlled environment like Congress. It’s a live, unscripted event against an opponent known for his aggressive style. Mr Biden’s ability to remain composed and articulate under such pressure will be critical in reassuring both his base and undecided voters of his capability to lead. For Mr Trump, the challenge is equally daunting.

He has the task of expanding his appeal beyond his loyal base to include moderates and swing voters disillusioned with both candidates. Mr Trump’s previous debate performances have been marked by interruptions and personal attacks, which, while galvanising his core supporters, have alienated many potential swing voters. To succeed in this debate, Mr Trump must pivot from his usual rhetoric of division and retribution to present a positive, forward-looking agenda. His legal troubles, which include multiple felony convictions, are both a liability and a weapon.

Advertisement

Mr Trump needs to navigate these issues skilfully, offering explanations and shifting focus to policy discussions where he believes he has the upper hand. The debate’s structure, with muted microphones and no live audience, introduces a unique dynamic. This format minimises the potential for chaotic exchanges. Key issues likely to dominate the debate include abortion and immigration. Mr Trump’s role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade has had profound implications, triggering a national conversation on reproductive rights. Mr Biden will likely highlight this, aiming to appeal to women voters and those concerned about healthcare rights. On the other hand, Mr Biden’s handling of immigration, particularly the situation at the US-Mexico border, remains a significant vulnerability.

Mr Trump is expected to attack Mr Biden’s record on this issue, hoping to leverage it to his advantage. In addition, Mr Biden’s foreign policy, particularly his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, will be scrutinised. This is a delicate issue that requires a balanced approach, given the divergent views within his own party and the international community. As India and the world watch, the outcome of this debate will not only influence the American electorate but also signal the direction of US policy on critical global issues.