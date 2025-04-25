India’s relationship with the International Monetary Fund has always been uneasy ~ marked by politeness in public, but suspicion and wariness in private. As the IMF’s latest assessments of India tread the familiar path of praise laced with pointed prescriptions, it is time to reflect on why this discomfort persists, and whether the multilateral institution truly understands the India it so often critiques.

On paper, the IMF’s recent projections are flattering: India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with expectations of strong medium-term growth. But read a little further, and the tone shifts. The Fund expresses concern over India’s fiscal deficit, its debt levels, and its “slow pace” of fiscal consolidation. It cautions against expanding social spending and subsidies, and urges tighter monetary policy.

Advertisement

These are not surprising observations ~ but they are also not context-sensitive. India’s government has, in recent years, walked a tight-rope between encouraging growth and supporting its vast population through crises ~ the pandemic, inflation shocks, and global instability. Increased capital spending, welfare schemes, and targeted subsidies have helped cushion millions of vulnerable citizens. The IMF’s criticism of these measures as fiscally loose overlooks the fact that such interventions are not populist indulgences but political and moral necessities in a country still grappling with development deficits. Yet, the broader question remains ~ whose metrics matter more? Global financial templates or domestic political imperatives? India’s choices must reflect its own developmental logic, not merely external approval.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Fund’s emphasis on fiscal consolidation, while textbook economics, seems tone-deaf in a world where even developed nations have expanded public spending to combat stagnation and inequality. India’s economy is formalising at a pace never seen before, digital infrastructure is deepening inclusion, and the government’s investments are building long-overdue physical assets. Should India suddenly slam the brakes on its public spending just to comply with a fiscal purity that even the West has abandoned?

The other friction point lies in the IMF’s obsession with policy orthodoxy. It continues to view India through a lens that often feels out-dated ~ one that prefers textbook solutions over real-world trade-offs. The subtext seems clear: trust markets more, trust the state less. But India’s recent success story has been built on a hybrid model ~ leveraging private capital where possible but relying on the state where necessary. That pragmatic approach does not sit easily with the Fund’s ideology.

This is not to suggest that India is beyond criticism. Structural reforms, particularly in land, labour, and judicial processes, remain slow. But the criticism must be nuanced, rooted in lived realities rather than institutional templates. India is no longer the timid economy of 1991 seeking rescue. It is now a confident, complex economy carving its own path. The IMF would do well to update its tone ~ and its toolkit ~ if it wishes to remain a credible voice in India’s evolving economic journey