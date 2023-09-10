The earth’s cry

As we bid farewell to the summer of 2023, we’re left grappling with a sobering reality. Our planet just endured the hottest June through August on record. It wasn’t merely a close call or a slight uptick in temperatures. It was an alarming, record-breaking scorcher that demands immediate action by nations, world leaders and the global scientific community. A report by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, funded by the European Union, revealed that this summer was unlike any in the past.

Not only did temperatures smash the previous 2019 record, but they did so by a staggering margin of almost 0.3 degrees Celsius (0.54 degrees Fah- renheit). These are not minor fluctuations. These are seismic shifts in our climate. August 2023, in particular, stood out as Earth’s hottest in decades. It is unsettling to witness our planet relentlessly setting new temperature benchmarks, especially when this trend shows no signs of slowing down. As the report highlights, July was hotter than any other single month in recorded history. And it all followed a record-breaking June. The concerning part is that this scorching summer was not an isolated event, nor confined to any region. Heat-waves swept across southern Europe, southern USA, Japan and even the Southern Hemisphere, with unusual warmth affecting regions like Australia, Antarctica, and South America. The global scale of this heatwave crisis is undeniable, and it is affecting lives, ecosystems and economies. Ocean temperatures played a significant role in driving these records to unprecedented levels. While we can attribute some of this to El Niño, it’s essential to recognize the impact of marine heatwaves in various oceans. August 2023 witnessed ocean temperatures surpassing previous highs, even beating the remarkable warmth seen in March 2016. Moreover, Antarctic sea ice dwindled to an alarming 12 per cent below its average in August.

What truly matters here is the long-term trend. The report emphasised that August 2023’s temperatures were approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the average from 1850 to 1900, a significant threshold set by the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016. These rising temperatures aren’t some abstract numbers. They are evidence of our plan- et’s distress. The urgency of this situation cannot be overstated. The world and its leaders stand at a cross-road. The climate crisis must be confronted head-on. These records should be a clarion call for nations, com- munities and individuals to take action. We must prioritise sustainability, transition to renewable energy sources and implement policies that curb greenhouse gas emissions. The earth will continue to see more climate records and more intense and frequent extreme weather events impacting society and ecosystems. The numbers are an urgent plea from the planet. It’s our responsibility to answer that plea with resolute action, for the sake of our world and future generations. The high table at New Delhi should take the lead this week. Surely, survival trumps geo-strategy.

Advertisement