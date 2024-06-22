Sustainable Synergy

The integration of social welfare schemes with environmental conservation strategies can yield significant benefits for both rural livelihoods and forest cover, as evidenced by recent findings from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), implemented in 2006, has proven to be a game-changer, not only in providing employment but also in promoting sustainable environmental practices. MGNREGA’s impact on forest conservation is particularly noteworthy.

By guaranteeing 100 days of employment annually to at least one adult in every rural household, this scheme ensures a steady income flow which, in turn, reduces dependence on forest resources. When marginalised communities, such as Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, are engaged in these employment schemes, the outcomes are even more positive. These groups, traditionally reliant on forests for their livelihood, benefit from the additional income and employment opportunities provided by MGNREGA, leading to decreased pressure on forest resources. The study in Kangra district highlights a critical threshold: when job days under MGNREGA surpass 1210, the likelihood of achieving both livelihood and forest cover improvements increases significantly.

This finding underscores the potential of employment schemes to foster environmental sustainability while addressing rural poverty. By reducing reliance on forest resources, these schemes can help preserve biodiversity and promote reforestation efforts, contributing to broader environmental goals. However, the relationship between education and forest dependence reveals a nuanced picture. Higher education levels are associated with win-win outcomes, suggesting that as education increases, reliance on forests decreases. This trend indicates that educated individuals may seek alternative livelihoods, potentially moving away from traditional, forest-dependent activities. While this shift can reduce pressure on forests, it also highlights the need for diversified livelihood opportunities that do not solely depend on forest resources.

The success of MGNREGA in promoting environmental conservation also points to the importance of local collective action. Communities with a history of mutual labour exchange for forestry, agriculture, and other activities tend to achieve better outcomes. Strengthening local institutions and decision-making bodies can facilitate this collective action, leading to more effective and sustainable resource management. Yet, the positive impacts of tree plantation initiatives need careful consideration. Previous research has shown that mass tree planting can sometimes negatively affect local livelihoods by altering the composition of tree species. In Kangra, for instance, a shift away from broadleaf varieties, which are valued for fuel wood and fodder, has reduced their use and impacted livelihood goals. This finding emphasises the need for a balanced approach that considers both ecological and economic aspects of forestry initiatives. Looking ahead, there is a pressing need for more research to understand the evolving aspirations of rural populations. As education levels rise, the nature of livelihood benefits must be redefined to accommodate changing needs and preferences. Forests should not only provide traditional resources but also generate sustainable employment and wealth for local communities.