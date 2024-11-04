Suffering in Silence

Physical, social and psychological sufferings during old age are not uncommon. Be it at home, in the streets, or at old-age care facilities and hospitals, the elderly face various forms of emotional, physical, psychological and social abuse. It might range from neglect to physical trauma, food refusal to financial deprival, a casual insult to separation from the spouse. But no matter what the form is, the impact is manifold and creates sustained mental trauma to the person, already shackled by the grip of age. Being old is an experience of wisdom, but it also brings in vulnerability.

Unfortunately, our surroundings exploit that part. With the WHO estimating that the elderly population is increasing by 3.5 per cent per year, by 2050, around 20 percent of our country will be seniors. What these numbers do not predict is the consistent struggle the elderly have to face daily in the community. Historically, Indians are perceived as familial beings with young-old coexistence. According to WHO elder ab – use is “a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older/senior person”.

Expectation of trust forms an important part of the definition, as most perpetrators of abuse are families or care-givers in old-age facilities. Besides financial exploitation of the elderly, frequent humiliation, ridicule or criticism on grounds of age are such a common practice that it has almost become our lifestyle. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, created an excellent impact on care for the elderly but fell short of combating elder abuse. Laws are confined mostly to paper and the inherent challenges in their implementation need to be handled. In the Indian tradition, the elderly were usually protected from financial ups and downs of children on whom they were dependent through joint families in which resources were pooled together. Elders were respected and given a place of importance within the family.

With rapid urbanisation and globalisation, nuclear families have replaced joint families and elderly parents are dependent on the earnings of a son or daughter. It is increasingly becoming difficult for children to support parents when their own incomes are falling or they are losing their jobs particularly post Covid. Unlike in the Western countries, elderly people in India mostly stay with the family. Elderly men and women live alone in the Western countries and they manage to cater to their needs without much help and support. Physically, they are more fit and active. With proper healthcare, preventive check-ups and other kinds of health services like physiotherapy freely available through their healthcare system, the elderly are in good health and active.

In India, the family still remains the mainstay for the elderly and as they get older and weaker, their dependence grows. People forget that despite the demographic dividend and young population whose median age is 27.1, India is getting old before it is getting rich. A falling fertility rate has led to faster ageing in India than before. According to a study, Economic Independence and social security among India’s Elderly, by Srinivas Goli, Bheemeshwari Red dy A, KS James and Venkatesh Srinivasan (Economic and Political Weekly), there are many aspects of ageing in India that need to be looked at carefully.

Remedial action is needed to lessen the burden on the ageing population. They point out that due to decline in fertility rate in India there has been a rapistructural transition in the age composition of the population which has resulted in an accelerated rise in the proportion of older people. Elder abuse is a pressing social and global issue that affects millions of older adults globally. Despite its prevalence, it remains under-recognized and under-reported, making awar eness crucial for prevention and intervention. Elderly individuals, living alone or far from family, experience loneliness and social isolation, which causes a negative impact on their mental and emotional wellbeing.

Elderly people at home often deal with chronic conditions that require ongoing management and can lead to significant discomfort and pain. Conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease cause confusion, memory loss and difficulty performing daily tasks, thus increasing the need for supervision and support. Many older adults have reduced mobility, which can lead to complications such as falls, bedsores and muscle weakening. They have several medicines to take which sometimes leads to missed doses or an error in taking the right medication. Studies estimate that around one in six older adults experience some form of abuse.

Risk factors include social isolation, cognitive impairments such as dementia and dependency on caregivers. Perpetrators are often family members, particularly adult children or spouses, but can also include caregivers and other trusted individuals. The main problem faced by seniors is the feeling of loneliness. Most are either widows or widowers. Seniors are left alone to fend for themselves. It’s a pity that they have everything except their loved ones to spend the rest of their life with. Some are not financially sound and are dependent on associations or the church for help. Many are not so well educated and feel unwanted in society.

Recognizing elder abuse is critical for timely intervention. Some common signs include unexplained bruises, cuts, burns, or fractures, withdrawal, depression, anxiety or fearfulness around certain individuals, sudden changes in financial situation, missing belongings etc. Several factors contribute to the under-reporting of elder abuse. Victims may fear retaliation, be dependent on the abuser, or lack awareness of available resources. Additionally, social stigma and cultural norms can constrain open discussions about abuse. When children leave their home, the older adults (parents/grandparents) go through empty nest syndrome.

This means they, in a way, grieve the going away of their kids. Secondly, they may feel lonely, unattended and this can cause significant mental distress that may also contribute to other health problems. When elders are abandoned in their homes or homes for the aged, they face a great deal of sorrow, and it may even lead to early death or illness in some cases. Raising awareness about elder abuse is a critical step toward protecting vulnerable older adults and ensuring their well-being. Education and training for healthcare professionals, caregivers and the public, can help them recognize and respond to signs of elder abuse. Strengthening laws to protect older adults and ensuring robust reporting mechanisms and support services are essential.

Establishing support groups and community programmes can reduce isolation and provide resources for elders and their caregivers. Utilizing media and public campaigns can raise awareness and encourage reporting of elder abuse. If elder abuse is suspected, it is important to report it to local authorities, adult protective services, or a trusted healthcare provider. Keeping records of any incidents of abuse is crucial. Offering emotional support and assistance to the elder in accessing services and legal help is vital. In cases of immediate danger, ensuring the elder’s safety by contacting emergency services is necessary. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a pivotal opportunity to shed light on the often hidden issue of elder abuse.

By increasing awareness and promoting proactive measures, one can help create a society that respects and protects its older members. Everyone has a role to play in ensuring the dignity and safety of our elders, and it begins with awareness. Elder abuse is a grave and often overlooked issue that affects a significant portion of the ageing population worldwide. In India, where respect for elders has traditionally been deeply ingrained in society, the prevalence of elder abuse is ironically a distressing reality. According to the WHO, appro x imately 15.7 percent of people aged 60 years and older experience some form of elder abuse globally. In India, where the elderly population is expected to reach 300 million by 2050, the problem is particularly acute. One of the major challenges in addressing elder abuse in India is the lack of accurate and comprehensive data.

Several media reports highlight the underreporting of elder abuse and the unreliability of available data. The cultural norm of silence and reluctance to report incidents of abuse, especially within families, contributes to gross underestimation of the problem. Moreover, many elderly individuals may not even be aware that they are being abused or may lack the means to report it. There is a dire need for a robust reporting system and standardised data collection methods to gain a clearer understanding of the true magnitude of elder abuse in India. Elder abuse often goes unnoticed or unaddressed due to the victims’ fear, dependency on the abuser, or limited avenues for seeking help.

The societal reverence for elders often prevents victims from speaking out, aggravating their isolation and suffering. Caregivers and institutions working for the cause of elderly contribute to raising awareness, empowering victims, and preventing elder abuse in India through resources, training, and discussions. Caregivers play a vital role in the prevention and mitigation of elder abuse as they have direct contact and intimate knowledge of the elderly population, making them crucial sources of information and support. It is imperative for the government to allocate adequate resources to create awareness campaigns, improve reporting mechanisms, and ensure the prosecution of perpetrators.

Elder abuse in India is a serious concern that demands immediate attention. By raising awareness about elder abuse and its various forms, we can encourage open discussions, debunk societal myths, and empower victims to seek help. Only through collective action can we create a society where every elder feels safe, respected and protected.

(The writer is with Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management,Kolkata)