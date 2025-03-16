Strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Mauritius was far more than a ceremonial gesture; it was a strategic reaffirmation of India’s enduring interests in the Western Indian Ocean. As geopolitical currents shift and major powers like China deepen their presence in this critical region, India’s outreach to Mauritius highlights its intent to remain an anchor of stability, security, and partnership in its maritime neighbourhood. The Western Indian Ocean holds immense significance for India.

It forms the backbone of the country’s trade routes and energy corridors, with over 80 per cent of India’s seaborne trade passing through these waters. In recent years, this region has also become a theatre of growing competition, with China seeking to entrench itself through economic diplomacy and infrastructure development. Against this backdrop, India’s close and historical ties with Mauritius offer a unique advantage ~ one that New Delhi appears determined to nurture. As global power dynamics shift, smaller nations like Mauritius are leveraging strategic partnerships to safeguard their sovereignty while balancing competing interests in an increasingly contested Indian Ocean region.

Mr Modi’s participation as Chief Guest at Mauritius’ National Day celebrations underscores India’s soft power appeal, but the deeper story lies in the expanding strategic cooperation between the two nations. India’s support in developing maritime infrastructure on Agalega Island, as well as the forthcoming agreement on sharing white shipping information, demonstrates a clear alignment of interests in ensuring regional maritime security. These initiatives are not mere token gestures; they reflect India’s commitment to being a net security provider in the region. Equally significant is India’s role in capacity building. The planned training of Mauritian civil servants and cooperation in ocean management underline New Delhi’s broader approach ~ one that combines security with development. Health diplomacy, too, plays an important role.

From India’s timely support to Mauritius during the pandemic to the joint inauguration of a new health facility, New Delhi is reinforcing its credentials as a partner that delivers both in times of crisis and in long-term nation-building. The geopoli – tical implications are hard to miss. While Mauritius maintains economic relations with China, including a free trade agreement and a currency settlement system, its strategic calculus appears weighted towards India. The newly elected Mauritian government’s decisive man date gives it the space to navigate this balance, but the invitation to Mr Modi signals a recognition that India remains the primary strategic partner.

Furthermore, India’s vocal support for Mauritius’ sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago adds another layer to this partnership. As negotiations around Diego Garcia and regional security evolve, India’s presence offers reassurance to Mauritius and demonstrates New Delhi’s nuanced diplomacy. In sum, Mr Modi’s visit is a reaffirmation of India’s proactive maritime strategy. It underscores the importance of trusted partnerships in an era of uncertainty and competition. As India sharpens its focus on the Indo-Pacific, its bond with Mauritius will remain a vital cornerstone in securing its western maritime horizon.