Siddu’s Strategy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has found himself embroiled in a political and legal storm, with accusations of corruption linked to the allotment of high-value plots to his wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Despite the gravity of the charges, Mr Siddaramaiah has adopted a calculated, three-pronged strategy that focuses on legal defence, political counter-attacks, and leveraging his influence among backward class communities. This approach highlights not just his survival instincts but also his ability to turn adversity into an opportunity to consolidate his position.

Legally, Mr Siddaramaiah’s response has been swift and strategic. His legal team, including some of the country’s most experienced law practitioners, moved quickly to offer the return of the plots to MUDA, framing the move as both a moral and legal gesture. By returning the land, Mr Siddaramaiah seeks to nullify the grounds for further investigation, especially by agencies like the Enforcement Directorate. This tactic underscores a key political reality: by addressing the issue head-on, Mr Siddaramaiah can claim a moral high ground, while also diffusing the legal firepower of probe agencies. Politically, Mr Siddaramaiah has gone on the offensive. By targeting key figures in opposition parties, he is attempting to deflect attention from the allegations against him and his family. The resurgence of old corruption cases against leaders from the BJP and JD(S) demonstrates his strategy of levelling the playing field. This is not mere tit-for-tat politics but a calculated effort to show that corruption is not exclusive to one party or individual, and that his opponents are not without blemish themselves. In doing so, Mr Siddaramaiah is keen to remind the public that those who cry foul often have their own skeletons in the closet.

Perhaps the most significant part of Mr Siddaramaiah’s strategy is his deft use of the backward class card. As a leader who has long been seen as a champion of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits (AHINDA), Mr Siddaramaiah has consolidated a base that any political challenge would be foolish to ignore. With more than 24 per cent of Karnataka’s population belonging to SC and ST communities, the Congress can ill afford to alienate such a significant voter bloc by destabilising a leader like Mr Siddaramaiah, who represents their aspirations. Any move to replace him could trigger a political backlash that the party might struggle to contain. In this context, Mr Siddaramaiah’s political manoeuvring is more than just survival; it’s a reinforcement of his standing as a leader who has the support of both his party and a significant section of the electorate.

Advertisement

His ability to mobilise backward class support adds a protective layer against both legal and political attacks. Moreover, his past efforts to champion social justice, such as commissioning the caste census, demonstrate his long-term commitment to addressing the inequalities faced by backward communities. In the complex world of Karnataka politics, where caste equations, political loyalties, and legal battles intertwine, Mr Siddaramaiah appears poised to weather the storm.