Senator’s bouncer

Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, has dealt a severe blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative. It thus comes about that the party’s agenda has gone haywire less than a year after the President assumed charge. Small wonder that the White House is said to be “infuriated” and his party colleagues are desperately trying to salvage what has been deemed a “top priority” of the Biden administration.

As it turns out, Manchin chose a television appearance to go off at a tangent and offer up an embarrassing in-house setback. At stake is not just key legislation; indeed, the image of the Democrats has been hammered. Potentially, Manchin’s desertion from the ranks derails Biden’s “Build Back Better Act”, but simultaneously raises questions over passing the voting rights legislation and other crucial bills that will require his support in the 50-50 Senate. Small wonder that his initiative has been greeted by the Republicans as a “maverick move”.

It is not clear whether the lifelong Democrat is trying to effect a definitive parting of the ways from the party. But he does represent a state that voted overwhelmingly against the President in his battle against Donald Trump. Suffice it to register that he has been portrayed by progressive Democrats as a “deal-breaker” who has now failed to keep his word.

The sniper attack has come from Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont who chairs the budget committee. “If he doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing for the families of West Virginia and America, let him vote ‘No’ in front of the whole world.” Even moderate Democrats have been quick to criticise Manchin’s announcement.

With the Christmas vacation setting in, the next moves are rather uncertain. Some Democrats have insisted on recalling the Senate session to force a vote; others are trying to win back the support of Manchin. His swingback has been likened to a jigsaw puzzle tossed on the floor. There is little doubt that President Biden’s standing is at stake, and he was in damage-control mode picking up the telephone to engage his party colleague.

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has encouraged members of her caucus to highlight the impact of the consequences of the measures on constituents while “brainstorming the nation” in the New Year. “It is imperative that American families know how this once-in-a-generation investment will improve their lives”. It is unlikely though that Manchin will reverse his position despite the fact that he has been “personally courted by the President”.

The Senator, who describes himself as “fiscally responsible and socially compassionate” is said to be furious at what he calls attempts at browbeating him by progressives within the party. The fault-lines within the Democratic Party are now very evident, and threaten to paralyse Mr Biden’s presidency.