Seize the moment

As India and the United States inch closer to a long anticipated trade deal, recent developments offer a rare window of opportunity that the two nations would do well to seize. US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India ~ though labelled part personal ~ was rich in symbolism and strategic timing. It is no coincidence that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid a 90- day pause on tariff hikes declared by President Donald Trump. The pause, meant to allow breathing room for major trading partners, now serves as a crucial deadline.

For India, the stakes are high. With bilateral trade reaching $129 billion in 2024, and a healthy surplus in its favour, the US remains our most significant economic partner. Yet, the relationship has often been marred by mutual grievances. Washington criticizes India’s tariffs and market access restrictions, while New Delhi laments US trade unpredictability and technology curbs. A fair and future-looking agreement could help clear these long-standing hurdles. The Modi government appears ready to move the needle, with openness to slash tariffs on over half of US imports, a signal of willingness to make tough choices.

This is not merely about appeasing a volatile White House ~ it is about safeguarding India’s export-driven sectors from punitive duties that could stifle growth. With Mr Trump labelling India a “tariff abuser,” the rhetoric may be abrasive, but the underlying message is clear: the era of asymmetrical arrangements is over. What is encouraging is the widening scope of the India-US dialogue. Trade is now embedded in a larger matrix that includes defence, strategic technologies, and regional stability. In a shifting geopolitical landscape, especially with US-China relations continuing to deteriorate, New Delhi emerges as a natural partner for Washington ~ not just economically, but strategically.

Still, good intentions must be met with real outcomes. For too long, India-US trade negotiations have swung between enthusiasm and inertia. Now, with high-level visits, reciprocal gestures, and a pressing timeline, the pieces are finally in place for progress. The challenge is to ensure this doesn’t become yet another missed opportunity. More importantly, any trade deal must serve the broader interests of Indian industry and consumers. A calibrated opening of markets should be matched with protections for critical sectors like agriculture and MSMEs, along with a commitment from the US to ease technology and services-related barriers for Indian firms. Political will on both sides will be the key.

While leaders meet and pose for photographs, negotiators must remain focused and insulated from domestic political distractions. The clock is ticking, and economic diplomacy cannot afford to be derailed by election cycles. A modern and mutually beneficial trade agreement will not just boost GDP numbers; it will reshape the tenor of India-US ties for a new era. As the world’s largest democracy and the world’s largest economy come to the table, the message must be clear: shared prosperity is the best kind of diplomacy.