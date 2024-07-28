Resolute Resilience

As India commemorates Kargil Diwas, marking the 25th anniversary of the Kargil conflict, it is an apt moment to reflect on the enduring and fraught relationship between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments underscore a persistent theme in India’s foreign policy narrative: the accusation that Pakistan uses terrorism and proxy wars as tools to maintain relevance and exert influence, particularly in Kashmir. The Kargil conflict of 1999 was a significant chapter in the long history of animosity between two nucleararmed neighbours.

It highlighted not just the military valour of Indian soldiers but also the underlying tensions that have perpetually strained India-Pakistan relations. The conflict, which saw Indian forces successfully repel Pakistani infiltrators from the heights of Kargil, remains a poignant reminder of the costs of unresolved territorial disputes and the lengths to which each nation is willing to go to assert its claims. In the years since Kargil, the accusations and counter-accusations have continued unabated. India has repeatedly alleged that Pakistan supports militant groups that engage in cross-border terrorism, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Pakistan, on its part, denies these accusations, claiming instead that it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people’s quest for self-determination. This dichotomy of perspectives is at the heart of the on-going conflict, creating a cycle of blame and retaliation that shows little sign of abating.

Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that Pakistan’s “unholy plans” will never succeed is a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to counter-terrorism and its resolve to protect its sovereignty. This rhetoric is bolstered by recent militant attacks in Jammu, which have resulted in the loss of Indian soldiers’ lives. Such incidents serve to reinforce the perception of a persistent threat emanating from across the border, necessitating a strong and unwavering response. The diplomatic fallout from these tensions has been significant. Since August 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked and the state bifurcated into two Union territories, relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated further. The move was seen by Pakistan as a unilateral attempt to alter the status quo, leading to a downgrading of diplomatic ties and an increase in hostile rhetoric. In this context, Mr Modi’s remarks are not just a reflection of current policy but also a signal of future intent.

India’s approach to Pakistan, particularly concerning terrorism, is one of zero tolerance. This stance is echoed by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who recently emphasised that cross-border terrorism cannot be the policy of a good neighbour. As we honour the sacrifices made during the Kargil conflict, it is crucial to recognise that the path to lasting peace and stability in South Asia lies in addressing the root causes of conflict and finding sustainable solutions. While India’s commitment to combating terrorism is unequivocal, there is also a need for diplomatic engagement and dialogue. Resolving such deeply entrenched issues requires not just military might but also strategic patience and a willingness to seek common ground.