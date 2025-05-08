Ramping up

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a crucial directive to all states and Union Territories, emphasising the need to enhance civil defence mechanisms. This move, the first since the 1971 IndoPak war, comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. While the directive does not directly mention the possibility of a war with Pakistan, it signals a significant shift in India’s national security posture, aligning with growing concerns over military threats and the preparedness to counter them.

The MHA’s directive mandates the installation and operability of air raid sirens across the country. These sirens are a critical element of civil defence, ensuring that citizens are alerted in the event of an em – ergency, such as an aerial attack or sudden threat. The focus on air raid sirens highlights the governments commitment to bolstering preparedness for scenarios that may escalate into more severe threats. Additionally, the ministry has called for an extensive review of blackout protocols to ensure the country is ready for any power disruptions that may arise during critical moments.

The government has scheduled a nationwide civil defence exercise on May 7, spanning 244 districts, down to the village level. This exercise will involve various stakeholders, including district authorities, civil defence volunteers, home guards, and students from schools and colleges. The participation of students is a key aspect, reinforcing the government’s aim to train civilians, in – clu ding the younger generation, in essential civil defence practices. These mock drills will simulate real-life emergency situations to assess the operational readiness of various civil defence measures.

This exercise is a critical step in evaluating the coordination and efficiency of preparedness strategies at the grassroots level. The MHA’s push for enhanced civil defence comes just days after a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. This meeting, alongside other Cabinet-level discussions, un – der scores the urgency with which the government is addressing the security situation, particularly following the Pahalgam attack. The attack itself prompted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take charge of the investigation, which has led to the questioning of over 300 individuals.

This directive to ramp up civil defence readi – n ess and conduct nationwide exercises could also be seen as part of India’s broader strategic recalibration, which is focused on ensuring that the nation is well-prepared to deal with a range of internal security challenges. In the context of the strained relationship with Pakistan, this emphasis on civil defence may be an indirect acknowledgment of the possibility of further regional instability. India’s proactive approach to enhancing its internal defence mechanisms reflects a broader strategic response to potential threats.

The MHA’s directives are a clear signal of India’s resolve to bolster civil defence readiness and ensure the safety and security of its citizens. While these steps are necessary to mitigate the risks of war, they also subtly acknowledge the on-going security concerns at the international level.