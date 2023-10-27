Putin-Xi meet

In the realm of international relations, convergences of interests often lead to intriguing alliances. One such alliance that has captured the world’s attention is the blossoming partnership between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. These leaders, who affectionately addressed each other as “dear friend” during Mr Putin’s visit to Beijing last week, have demonstrated an evolving camaraderie that is emblematic of shifting geopolitical dynamics.

In a world marked by great power rivalries and global challenges, the Russia-China alliance raises compelling questions about the future of international politics. At first glance, the closeness of Russia and China might appear to be a reaction to Western pressure and isolation. Mr Putin, who has faced harsh sanctions and diplomatic ostracism over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, found a reliable partner in President Xi.

China stands by Moscow’s side in the Ukraine conflict, positioning its trade with Russia as “normal economic cooperation.” While this may seem opportunistic, it reflects a calculated strategy to challenge the global influence of the United States and Western democracies. The Ukraine war has become a defining feature of this partnership. Beijing’s reluctance to condemn Russia’s actions, coupled with its willingness to expand economic ties with Moscow, underscores the significance of the alliance.

Advertisement

China’s support for Russia’s pursuit of national sovereignty and security, framed as “normal economic cooperation,” allows Moscow to paint itself as part of a new world order, defying Western attempts to isolate it. However, this alliance is not merely a marriage of convenience. It has deeper roots, as both nations share a vision for a more equitable and multipolar world order. Their strategic partnership serves as a counterbalance to the USA-led global order, which they perceive as challenging their interests.

The collaboration extends to efforts within multilateral mechanisms like BRICS, where Russia and China aim to defend international law and promote a just and reasonable global governance system. Russia and China’s partnership also extends to economic endeavours, notably the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the past decade, the BRI has extended China’s influence by investing in infrastructure projects in the developing world. However, the initiative faces growing concerns about debt and project sustainability. While both leaders work to reinvigorate the BRI, they must navigate these challenges to ensure its continued success.

The Israel-Hamas conflict presents another area of interest for Presidents Putin and Xi. Their exchange of views on this issue highlights the complexities of their roles as mediators in West Asia. Russia’s warm ties with Israel, contrasted by its military support for Iran, create a delicate diplomatic dance, while China balances its objections to Israeli actions against its broader ambitions in West Asia. The collaboration between Russia and China is not without its critics. Many in the West view this partnership with suspicion and concern. Russia and China’s shared goals run counter to the principles of open and democratic governance that the West advocates.