Power Play

The return of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies, underscores the complex and often turbulent nature of coalition politics in India. While the Mahayuti alliance’s overwhelming mandate demonstrates the electorate’s faith in the coalition, the prolonged negotiations and last-minute agreements reveal deep fault lines, in effect suggesting a battle for spoils that could challenge its stability and governance efficacy.

Coalition politics is rarely about ideological alignment; it is more about negotiating power and portfolios. Mr Shinde’s initial resistance to accepting the deputy chief ministership, reportedly linked to his demand for the home portfolio, is emblematic of this power tussle. His insistence on retaining the chief minister’s chair, despite the BJP’s dominance in the alliance, reflects a larger struggle for visibility and relevance for his faction of the Shiv Sena. Mr Shinde’s eventual agreement to step down came after intense negotiations, but his reluctance may leave lingering tensions within the alliance. The symbolism of the oath-taking ceremony at Azad Maidan, a historic ground for dissent, was striking.

While the event showcased the alliance’s unity and strength, the prolonged suspense leading up to it revealed the undercurrents of mistrust and negotiation. This juxtaposition highlights the delicate balancing act required to govern effectively in such a coalition. Mr Ajit Pawar’s role as the second deputy chief minister further complicates the dynamics. Having split from his uncle, Sharad Pawar, to align with the Mahayuti, the younger Mr Pawar has cemented his faction’s position within the ruling coalition. However, his presence underscores the fragility of opposition politics in Maharashtra, where the once-formidable Maha Vikas Aghadi has been reduced to a mere 46 seats.

The opposition’s weakened state raises concerns about the lack of a robust counterbalance to government policies, which is critical for a healthy democracy. For Mr Fadnavis, this tenure represents an opportunity to solidify his legacy after a bumpy political journey. His previous term as chief minister was marked by significant developmental initiatives, but the shadow of his brief and controversial stint in 2019 has lingered. Now, with a commanding majority and two deputies, Mr Fadnavis has the chance to focus on governance. Yet, balancing the competing interests of his allies will require political acumen and tact.

The Mahayuti’s formation and its current composition highlight a broader trend in Indian politics: the emphasis on pragmatism over principle. The BJP’s refusal to concede the chief ministership to Mr Shinde, despite parallels to its compromise in Bihar, signals its intent to assert dominance. While this strategy strengthens the BJP’s control, it also risks alienating smaller partners whose support is crucial in coalition dynamics. Ultimately, the success of the Mahayuti government will depend on its ability to rise above internal discord and deliver on its promises of development and good governance. The coming months will reveal whether this coalition can function cohesively or whether its internal contradictions will overshadow its potential to drive progress.