Power games

Israel’s parliament having passed into law a controversial bill that lays down restrictions on judicial oversight of the government’s decisions, and with citizens of the country having descended to the streets in protest, the country has been enveloped in fresh turmoil. The vote on Monday was itself wrapped in discord as all Opposition members chose to leave proceedings shouting “Shame”. While right-wing parties that support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favour the new law, which abolishes the “reasonableness” clause allowing the country’s Supreme Court to overturn government decisions, most elements of Israel’s civil society are opposed to the change.

They believe that the coalition government headed by Mr. Netanyahu lacks the mandate to effect such a change, one that they argue seeks to imbue the country’s rulers with unbridled powers and disturbs the separation of powers between the three organs of state. Worryingly for the ruling coalition, the protests are spreading rather than abating. Doctors have struck work around the country, medical interns are joining them, and more than 10,000 military reservists may not report for duty. Thousands of protestors have gathered in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem shouting that they will not give up, and have asked that Israel be saved from Mr. Netanyahu. But as much as the Israeli leader will have to deal with protests within the country, he is likely to be just as concerned by the responses to his legal measure from overseas. The American Jewish Group, one of the oldest pro-Israel groups, has expressed “profound disappointment” at the vote and said it has “strained the vital relationship between Israel and the diaspora Jewry”.

Other Jewish groups in the US have warned that the measure could damage ties between the Israeli government and American Jews. The White House has said it was unfortunate that Mr Netanyahu pressed ahead with the vote, while Britain and Germany have called for a consensus on any judicial reforms that Israel proposes. As things stand, several outcomes are possible. First, Mr. Netanyahu may choose to relent, considering the scale and intensity of protests. But observers believe this is unlikely as this may lead to the fall of his government. Second, Israel’s top court may itself strike down the controversial provision; Opposition leader Yair Lapid has announced he will petition the court to do so, arguing that a minority is seeking to impose its will on a majority of Israeli people. Third, efforts by President Isaac Herzog to broker peace between the two groups may bear fruit, with each agreeing to concede some ground. A speedy resolution is both necessary and warranted, for as tensions escalate on the country’s streets, and police use harsher measures ~including use of skunk gas and water cannons ~ to deal with the unrest, it may not be long before the situation spirals out of control.

Advertisement