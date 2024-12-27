Popcorn Paradox

India’s Goods and Services Tax, introduced with the promise of simplifying the tax structure, has once again come under scrutiny. The latest trigger is the multiple tax slabs applied to popcorn ~ 5 per cent for salted, 12 per cent for pre-packaged, and 18 per cent for caramelised. While the rationale for these distinctions lies in ingredient classifications, the broader implications reveal deeper flaws in the GST framework. The GST system was designed to unify India’s fragmented indirect tax regime. Yet, its implementation has been marred by complexities and frequent rate revisions, leaving businesses and consumers grappling with confusion.

The popcorn taxation episode exemplifies how hyper-technical inanities often take precedence over practical simplicity, making everyday items subject to disproportionately detailed scrutiny. At the heart of the issue is the challenge of balancing revenue generation with fairness and ease of compliance. While the government defends its logic ~ highlighting differences in product character due to added sugar or packaging ~ such explanations alienate the public. When consumers see varying tax rates for popcorn but no relief on essentials like health insurance, the system’s priorities come into question. For senior citizens, an 18 per cent GST on health insurance premiums is not just a financial burden but a reflection of misplaced policy obduracy.

Advertisement

The discontent is not confined to popcorn taxation. The public’s growing frustration stems from the perception that the GST system is maliciously complicated, benefiting only those who can exploit its loopholes. This perception of inequity threatens to undermine public trust, a cornerstone for the success of any tax regime. Beyond popcorn, larger issues within the GST framework de mand urgent attention. Evasion remains a significant problem, with over Rs 2 lakh crore lost to fraud in the last fiscal year. Input tax credit misuse, fraudulent company re gis trations for exploiting GST loopholes, and weak supply chain tracking exacerbate the problem. These loopholes undermine the system’s credibility and erode trust among honest taxpayers. Moreover, the compliance burden continues to weigh heavily on small and medium enterprises.

Advertisement

The promise of a “Good and Simple Tax” feels hollow when frequent rate changes and cumbersome procedures force businesses to expend time and resources navigating the system. This complexity not only discourages compliance but also fosters resentment, particularly among smaller enterprises that lack the capacity to manage intricate tax filings. To restore faith in GST, reforms must go bey ond cosmetic tweaks. Simplifying rate structures, addressing core compliance challenges, and prioritising essential services like health and education for tax relief are crucial.

A robust mechanism to track supply chains and curb fraud can enhance transparency and boost revenues without overburdening honest taxpayers. As the government prepares the next Union Budget, it faces an opportunity to revisit GST’s foundational goals. A streamlined, equitable system that reduces ambiguities and aligns with citizens’ needs could reinvigorate the promise of GST as a transformative economic reform ~ one that delivers simplicity in spirit, not just in name.