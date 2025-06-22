Peace Under

Trial After decades of bloodshed, displacement, and failed diplomacy, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have taken what appears to be a decisive step toward resolving one of Africa’s most persistent and devastating conflicts. A draft peace agreement mediated by the United States has been reached, providing for the disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of armed groups that have terrorised eastern DR Congo for years.

Yet, despite the apparent progress, this breakthrough remains fraught with unresolved tensions, untested promises, and a deeply distrustful regional climate. At the heart of the problem lies the M23 rebel movement, which in recent months has captured vast swathes of eastern DR Congo, including key cities such as Goma and Bukavu. Although Rwanda has repeatedly denied supporting M23, widespread suspicions remain, fuelled by reports of military aid and cross-border involvement. Likewise, Rwanda accuses DR Congo of backing the FDLR, a rebel force composed of remnants from the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Advertisement

These allegations have sustained a toxic cycle of proxy warfare, deepening the suffering of local populations and stalling international efforts to stabilise the region. The new draft agreement offers cautious hope. Its provisions for joint security arrangements and disarmament mark a significant diplomatic achievement, especially given the collapse of previous peace attempts. But the deal leaves critical questions unanswered. Will M23 forces vacate the territories they now control? Will Rwanda acknowledge its alleged troop presence and withdraw?

Advertisement

How will the disarmament of the elusive and dangerous FDLR be verified and enforced, given past failures in this regard? And most crucially, will the hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians find safe passage home? These ambiguities could yet unravel the accord before it matures into real peace. Previous deals ~ brokered by Angola and others ~ fell apart when political commitments were not backed by action. Without concrete mechanisms to ensure compliance, such as third-party monitoring or verifiable troop withdrawals, this new agreement risks becoming just another unfulfilled promise in a long line of regional disappointments. However, the stakes are higher this time. The mineral wealth of eastern DR Congo ~ particularly coltan and other rare earth metals critical to global electronics ~ means that the world’s economic powers have a vested interest in regional stability.

Reports suggest that DR Congo has dangled access to these resources to encourage foreign mediation and investment. If peace holds, billions of dollars in Western investment could flow into the region, unlocking long-awaited economic growth and humanitarian relief. If it fails, renewed conflict could once again spill across borders, fuelling regional instability. A lasting resolution will require more than signed documents; it demands political courage, transparency, and the slow rebuilding of trust between neighbours scarred by history. Until these deeper wounds are addressed, the promise of peace ~ however welcome ~ remains fragile, and the human cost of failure incalculable