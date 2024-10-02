Monsoon Boost

India’s monsoon season is a critical factor for the nation’s agricultural output, and this year’s rainfall, the highest since 2020, has brought both relief and challenges. After suffering through the driest year in five years in 2023, the above-average rainfall has been a welcome reprieve for farmers and the economy alike. However, as is often the case with nature’s bounty, it comes with a double edge: while some regions benefited from plentiful rains, others saw excessive precipitation that damaged crops and livelihoods. Monsoon rains, which typically run from June to September, provide nearly 70 per cent of the water that irrigates India’s farmland.

For a country where nearly half the agricultural land relies solely on these rains, the monsoon is not just a weather pattern but an economic lifeline. The near-perfect distribution of rains in the early months of the season helped farmers expand their crop areas, giving hope for a larger-than-usual harvest of key crops like rice, cotton, and soybeans. This, in turn, could help stabilise food prices and potentially lead to relaxed export restrictions, which were imposed last year in response to lower crop yields and dwindling reserves.

The rains have been so abundant that even state warehouses now boast higher inventories, encouraging policymakers to lift export curbs on nonbasmati white rice and reduce duties on parboiled rice. This is a positive step, not only for India’s agricultural export market but also for global food security, as India is a key player in the international rice trade. However, while the majority of the country received beneficial rainfall, some regions have been less fortunate. The delayed monsoon withdrawal led to a surplus of rain in September, damaging crops such as rice, corn, and pulses in certain areas. This underscores the unpredictable nature of the monsoon: too little rain can devastate, but so can too much. It is a delicate balance, and the uneven distribution of rainfall can still result in a localised agricultural crisis.

Despite these regional setbacks, the 2024 monsoon’s overall impact on India’s agricultural sector is poised to be positive. In addition to the summer-sown crops, the excessive rains have replenished soil moisture levels, which will greatly benefit the planting of winter crops like wheat, chickpeas, and rapeseed. These crops are crucial for India’s food supply and could further bolster the country’s agricultural resilience heading into 2025. India’s agricultural economy, which accounts for around 16 per cent of its GDP, will likely see a significant boost from this year’s monsoon. In a year where other sectors have faced challenges, this abundance of rain comes as a stabilizing force.

Nonetheless, the government must remain vigilant, ensuring that regions facing crop losses receive timely support and that trade policies are adjusted to both domestic needs and international market dynamics. With better crop yields expected and reservoirs refilled, this year’s monsoon has brought relief to an economy that needed it. However, the challenges of excessive rains and regional disparities must not be overlooked.