Model to watch

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance, 2024 seems poised to usher in a resurgence of interest in convertible bonds. These financial chameleons, offering a steady income while retaining the capacity to transform into shares at predetermined prices, appear set for a revival. The catalysts for this anticipated renaissance are two-fold ~ the current financial environment characterised by refinancing needs and surging interest rates, and the innovative features accompanying the latest convertible offerings. Amid the intricacies of financial instruments, convertibles had somewhat lost their allure after a spectacular $370 billion pandemic-era surge in 2020 and 2021.

The roaring stock market had stolen the spotlight, rendering the equity portion of these hybrid bonds particularly enticing. In a curious turn, some were even sold with zero interest, a testament to the exuberance of those heady days. Yet, the pendulum swung in 2022, with the S&P 500 Index dropping around 20 per cent, casting a shadow on the once-gleaming prospects of these convertible notes. Now, over $200 billion of such securities are slated to mature by 2025, and many associated stocks languish below their conversion prices. However, as the financial world often exemplifies, from the ashes of one trend rises the phoenix of another. Enter 2024, marked by benchmark US interest rates reaching a two-decade high. In this backdrop, the convertible bonds, with their lower coupons and delayed equity dilution, appear to be finding favour once again. By mid-November 2023, issuance had surged by 34 per cent compared to the previous year, a stark contrast to the declines seen in leveraged loans and the modest uptick in investment-grade debt.

The financial stage is witnessing a fresh act, with convertibles stepping into the spotlight. One noteworthy feature contributing to this revival is the allure for fund managers. The strategy is elegantly simple yet potent. Acquire the bonds and concurrently short the underlying equity. This positions investors to thrive in both upward and downward market movements. If the stock falters, the bond’s downside is safeguarded, while the short position reaps profits. Conversely, if the stock soars, the convertible bond rises in tandem, balancing the scales. It is a nuanced dance of risk and reward, and in the current market dynamics, it appears poised for a virtuoso performance.

The intrigue deepens with the influence of higher interest rates. Cash proceeds from short positions can be strategically invested in safe, higher-yielding Treasury bills, enhancing overall returns. While the potential benefits are undeniable, it is essential to acknowledge the additional layer of risk introduced by leverage and derivatives. Yet, for those navigating these complexities adeptly, the rewards could be substantial. The convertible bond is a symbol of adaptability and resilience in the face of market flux. The winds of change are blowing, and convertibles, with their newfound features and strategic positioning, might well be the financial model to watch this year.