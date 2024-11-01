Message of hope, renewal

The Bahá’i Faith, is a religion founded on the principles of unity, justice and peace. All over the world, followers would be celebrating the Twin Birthdays of their Founders, this year on the weekend of 2-3 November soon after another great festival, Deepavali. The two days mark the births of the Báb (the Gate) and Bahá’u’lláh (Glory of God), whose lives and teachings have profoundly influenced millions around the world. As the harbinger of a new era in human history, the Báb declared that as per the prophecies in the Sacred Scriptures of all the religions 1844 was the commencement year.

His mission was to prepare for the advent of the Promised of All the religions, Bahá’u’lláh, who would soon manifest himself. Despite facing severe persecution, the Báb’s message of hope and renewal resonated with many and his short but impactful ministry laid the groundwork for the Baha’i Faith. The Báb was publicly executed in July 1850. Just 13 years after the Báb’s martyrdom, in 1863 Bahá’u’lláh told his followers that he was the Promised One and his mission was to guide humanity towards a just and harmonious world, the next stage in the collective spiritual and material evolution of humanity.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of Bahá’ís during the past 150 years the vast majority of humankind, it seems to me, are too preoccupied with their worldly affairs and least bothered to investigate the divine message brought by Bahá’u’lláh. Had humanity responded positively, the present-day catastrophes and heart wrenching suffering throughout the planet could have been definitely averted. During his 40-year long exile and imprisonment Bahá’u’lláh enunciated the true purpose of dharma or religion and presented a blueprint for establishing the promised Ram Rajya or God’s Kingdom.

Advertisement

He categorically warned that if humanity rejected it there would be major convulsions and afflictive ordeals worldwide. No wonder a sense of fatality seems to pervade present-day society where the majority of populations in every country appear to be disillusioned, directionless and sore-tried. Collectively, it is evident that the spirit of solidarity – which seemed to be on the rise at the turn of the century when the world’s leaders agreed on a set of global ambitions – has steadily eroded. Progress made over decades is going downhill. And the scale and complexity of global challenges rapidly outpace the evolution of the systems designed to respond to them.

In fact, Bahá’u’lláh uncannily predicted some 150 years ago: “The world is in travail and its agitation waxeth day by day. Its face is turned towards waywardness and unbelief. Such shall be its plight that to disclose it now would not be seemly. Its perversity will long continue. And when the appointed hour is come, there shall suddenly appear that which shall cause the limbs of mankind to quake…” The distressing trends that one has to confront on a daily basis are in fact symptoms of a deeper ailment facing societies: an inability on the part of the global community to fully embrace the reality that humanity is inextricably interdependent.

There is every reason to believe that severe crises will continue to deepen until those responsible for governing world affairs, indeed the generality of humankind, embrace the profound implications of this truth. For our age, Bahá’u’lláh, has made it possible for every man, woman, youth and child through a collective act of will, to take part in laying the foundations for a better world, indeed, the next stage in our shared history towards a just and harmonious future. Most recently this was the theme of many public statements during the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly held in September. For the followers of the Bahá’i Faith, it is quite evident that humanity cannot continue to hold on to outworn concepts and unworkable assumptions, leaders be they secular or religious, together with the peoples of the world, must arise, and with resolute will, consult together in search of appropriate solutions.

During a two-day festival celebrated consecutively, Bahá’ís around the world gather to pray, read from the Holy Scriptures, engage in joyous programmes and offer hospitality to family and friends. These gatherings often include cultural events fostering a sense of unity and fellowship. Of the eleven Bahá’í holy days in the year according to the Bahá’í calendar, the Twin Birthdays are second only in importance to the two “Most Great Festivals” which commemorate the Declaration and their missions by the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh respectively. The main celebration in Delhi would take place at the Bahá’i Lotus Temple on 2nd and 3rd November and all are welcome to attend the special Prayer Services and visit the Exhibition at the Information Centre.

The occasion serves as yet another opportunity to renew one’s commitment to the spiritual and social uplift of our country and to strive towards building a better world for all humanity. In essence, the Twin Birthdays of the Báb and Bahá’u’lláh are a testament to the enduring legacy of these two remarkable figures. Their lives and teachings continue to inspire and guide millions, fostering a global community united in the pursuit of peace and justice.

Laying the unshakeable foundation upon which our future can be built is a collective challenge. It is to this end, the eight-million strong worldwide Bahá’i community, is unitedly committed, transcending race, caste, creed, religion, nationality, and any other limiting identity. For, “the well-being of humankind, its peace and security are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” “The earth is but one country, and humankind its citizens.”

(The writer is an independent researcher and social worker. He also serves as Secretary, Bahá’i Spiritual Assembly of Delhi NCT and General Secretary, Temple of Understanding India Foundation. Views expressed are personal.)