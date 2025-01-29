Maritime Resolve

The growing maritime partnership between India and Indonesia reflects a broader regional alignment to counter increasing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. The call by the leaders of both nations to resolve disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), signals a unified approach to ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific. China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, marked by its “nine-dash line,” overlap with the exclusive economic zones of several nations, including Indonesia. This unilateral assertion of sovereignty, coupled with aggressive actions like blocking ships and deploying water cannons, has heightened tensions.

Indonesia, though not a claimant in the traditional disputes, has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims that encroach on its exclusive economic zone in the Natuna Islands region. India’s stance on the matter has been consistent and principled. As a nation committed to a rules-based international order, India has supported Asean nations in maintaining their sovereignty and maritime rights. The reiteration of these principles during the Indonesian President’s recent visit reinforces New Delhi’s resolve to protect freedom of naviga – tion and the lawful use of the seas. This partnership underscores the shared understanding that a stable maritime domain is vital not only for regional security but also for the economic prosperity of billions of people dependent on these waters. This partnership also aligns with India’s broader Indo-Pacific vision, which emphasises inclusivity, security, and economic growth.

Advertisement

By backing the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and urging the early conclusion of a substantive Code of Conduct, India and Indonesia are sending a clear message: the region must adhere to established international norms, and unilateral actions will not go unchallenged. Beyond geopolitics, the collaboration has economic undertones. Both nations have emphasised the use of local currencies for bilateral trade, aiming to reduce dependence on the US dollar and strengthen financial integration. This move not only deepens economic ties but also underscores the strategic importance of reducing external vulnerabilities in an increasingly uncertain global environment. India and In donesia’s alignment is significant not just bilaterally but regionally. It reflects the growing need for middle powers to take the lead in ensuring regional stability.

Advertisement

As China seeks to expand its influence and Ame ri can conduct becomes whimsical, partnerships like this become critical in balancing power dynamics. The shared emphasis on maritime security, freedom of navigation, and adherence to international law sets a template for other nations in the region to follow. In the larger context, this cooperation highlights the importance of multilateralism and collective action. The South China Sea disputes are not just about territorial claims ~ they represent a contest for control over critical trade routes and natural resources. By standing together, India and Indonesia demonstrate that mid-sized nations can collectively counter-balance larger powers, ensuring that regional stability is maintained and the rule of law prevails