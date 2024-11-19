Manipur Boils

Manipur’s descent into violence once again high lights the fragility of peace in regions marred by ethnic divides and inadequate governance. The recent attacks on the residences of legislators and ministers, including chief minister Biren Singh, whose position has become wholly untenable, signal the deep frustration among citizens over the state’s inability to resolve the crisis. This unprecedented targeting of political leadership underscores a public perception of failure to address the long-standing grievances and escalating violence that have plagued the state since May 2023.

The inter-communal clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have led to over 250 deaths and displaced tens of thousands in a state that has always been geographically carved into two ethnically segregated enclaves ~ the plains and the hills. The ransacking and arson of leaders’ homes reflect not just anger but desperation among citizens who see no end to the bloodshed or accountability for the atrocities committed. The recent murder of a Kuki woman and the tragic recovery of children’s bodies serve as grim reminders of the human cost of this conflict. Despite curfews and internet suspensions, the unrest continues, exposing the state’s inability to restore order. These measures, often employed to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent violence, have inadvertently stifled communi cation and legitimate dissent. While such actions might temporarily suppress unrest, they fail to address the root causes of the conflict or the demands for justice. The withdrawal of support by a key political ally from the ruling government reflects growing discontent within the political establishment itself. This development could destabilise the administration further, complicating efforts to resolve the crisis. However, it also opens up an opportunity for a broader re assessment of governance in Manipur and the need for a more inclusive approach to addressing inter-community grievances. What makes the situation more concerning is the apparent lack of a coherent strategy to bridge the ethnic divide. Both the Meitei and Kuki communities feel marginalised, fueling cycles of violence and retaliation. Central forces stationed between the two enclaves may prevent an all-out conflict but have done little to foster reconciliation or lasting peace. The attacks on leaders’ homes should serve as a wakeup call. It is not merely an attack on individuals but a statement of disillusionment with political leadership. The government must take these incidents seriously, not just as law-and-order issues but as indicators of a failing system that requires urgent reform. Moving forward, resolving the crisis requires a multi-faceted approach: impartial investigations, justice for victims, and meaningful dialogue between communities. The central government must also step in, treating this not as a regional issue but as a national concern. Rehabilitation programs, coupled with sustained efforts to rebuild trust among communities, are crucial. The tragic loss of lives, the displacement of thousands, and the destruction of trust cannot be ignored. Mani pur’s future depends on the ability of its leaders, both state and central, to rise above divisions and restore faith in governance

