Loud, unafraid

As Virat Kohli walks away from Test cricket, a chapter closes not just in his career but in the history of Indian sport. This is no ordinary retirement. Kohli didn’t just bat. He burned. He carried with him the hopes of a billion people and often, the fire to win for them. His journey was never merely about numbers, though those were formidable. It was about transformation ~ of the self, of a team, and of a nation’s cricketing identity. Kohli arrived at a time when Indian cricket was transitioning from the golden era of the Tendulkars and Dravids to a new, unformed future.

He didn’t just fill the vacuum; he reshaped the mold entirely. With his defiant attitude, unmatched fitness, and relentless drive, Kohli brought an edge India had often lacked ~ especially overseas. He led with his heart on his sleeve and his veins full of fire. For many fans, that passion was a mirror of their own aspirations in a fast-changing India. While his early career was marked by aggression that occasionally spilled over, it was also defined by his meteoric rise across formats. In the whites, his performances down under ~ especially the century in Adelaide in 2014 and the series win in 2018 ~ stand as milestones that changed India’s mental map of what was possible. Kohli made it normal to chase greatness abroad, and not just dominate at home.

Advertisement

As a captain, his record speaks for itself. But numbers alone don’t explain how he altered the DNA of Indian cricket. He demanded intensity. He demanded pace bowlers. He demanded excellence ~ not only from others, but from himself first. His work ethic, physical transformation, and onfield energy raised the standard for what it meant to play for India. And yet, Kohli’s career was not linear. The pandemic years saw a marked decline in form. The centuries dried up. The captaincy ended. But even through these lean phases, the weight of his past excellence ensured he remained the beating heart of Indian cricket.

Advertisement

In many ways, his struggles only humanised him. His decision to retire from Tests, while sudden, is of a man with considerable self-awareness. It reflects a man who understands timing ~ not just in his cover drives, but in life. He exits not in disgrace or denial, but with grace and acceptance. Virat Kohli’s legacy won’t be defined by averages alone. It will be defined by belief. By fight. By the way he made Indian cricket fans feel ~ proud, loud, and unafraid. In the theatre of Test cricket, he was not just a player. He was the protagonist of a generation. And now, as he signs off, the echoes of his intensity will linger on the pitch long after his last stride back to the pavilion.