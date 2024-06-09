Key reform

As Modi 3.0 begins in the dynamic landscape of global and domestic challenges, it is imperative to make the bureaucracy future-ready to overcome them. The Indian civil service has long been the backbone of governance. However, the traditional mechanisms of this vast bureaucracy have often been critiqued for their rigidity and inefficiency. To address these issues and prepare for the future, the Centre has embarked on an ambitious reform journey through Mission Karmayogi.

Launched in September 2020, this initiative is a visionary blueprint aimed at transforming civil servants into Karmayogis ~ dedicated agents of change committed to the nation’s progress. Mission Karmayogi represents a paradigm shift in the Indian bureaucracy, moving towards a holistic and spiritually enriched approach to public service. At its core, this initiative redefines the role of civil servants, emphasising a profound sense of duty and moral integrity. It aims to create a responsive, transparent, and accountable governance structure, which is crucial as India strides toward becoming a global powerhouse. The philosophy behind Mission Karmayogi transcends traditional job roles and duties. It fosters a mind-set where service to the nation is seen as a path to personal and societal enlightenment.

are characterised by their purpose-driven actions, integrity, perpetual learning, empathy, adaptability, and a spiritual connection to their work. This approach nurtures individuals who are not only efficient and knowledgeable but also ethical, empathetic, and capable of leading with compassion and foresight. One of the critical aspects of this transformation is the Karmayogi Competency Framework, developed by the Capacity Building Commission. This framework outlines the behavioural and functional competencies that civil servants need to develop. It serves as a roadmap for the systematic professional development of civil servants, ensuring they are not only proficient administrators but also empathetic leaders who can navigate the complexities of modern governance.

To support this framework, the government encourages civil servants to undertake at least 50 learning hours each year. This initiative is more than just fulfilling a quota; it fosters a culture of continuous, lifelong learning, essential for the personal and professional growth of Karmayogis. The establishment of the Amrit Gyan Kosh, a comprehensive knowledge repository, will provide access to a wealth of learning material, including case studies, policy simulations, and interactive content. This resource is crucial for the preparedness and future readiness of civil servants.

As India navigates through Amrit Kaal, the 25 years leading to the centenary of its independence in 2047, the vision is to shape a bureaucracy that supports and actively drives the nation toward its ambitious goal of becoming a developed country. The civil services are being equipped to tackle modern-day challenges, from economic reforms to digital innovation and climate change, ensuring that India meets and sets global standards in governance. Mission Karmayogi’s success hinges on its ability to transform not just the operational style of the bureaucracy but the very spirit of public service. It is a clarion call to awaken the spirit of duty, service, and integrity within every civil servant.