Kashmir poll

The elections in Kashmir, beginning on Wednesday, signal a significant turning point for the region, as they take place for the first time in a decade under profoundly altered circumstances. These elections are not merely about forming a new government but are deeply intertwined with the larger issue of Kashmir’s identity and autonomy, which has been a contentious subject for decades. With the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Kashmir lost its special status, and since then, it has been governed by Delhi with limited self-governance.

The stakes in this election, therefore, extend far beyond the usual dynamics of electoral politics. The revocation of Article 370, which was justified by the Union government as necessary for the region’s development and integration, continues to cast a long shadow over the political landscape. Many Kashmiris still view the move as a betrayal, stripping them of their political autonomy and exclusive rights to land and jobs. While the government has promoted its decision as a pathway to peace and economic prosperity, those promises remain only partially fulfilled in the eyes of the local population. Unemployment remains high, and the anticipated economic boom has not materialised. The elections offer a platform for political parties, particularly regional ones like the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), to reignite the debate over Kashmir’s political future. Both parties have vowed to fight for the restoration of statehood and special status, appealing to voters who feel marginalised by Delhi’s policies.

The re-emergence of these traditional political actors, as well as the participation of separatist figures, points to a growing sense of pragmatism among voters who see this election as a means to influence the future governance of the region. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which played a crucial role in revoking Kashmir’s autonomy, faces an uphill battle in the Kashmir Valley, even as it remains strong in Jammu. The party’s developmental agenda, which initially resonated with some sections of the population, now faces criticism for not delivering sufficient results. Thus for some Kashmiris, the elections offer a chance to push back against the BJP’s vision for the region by rallying behind local parties that promise to restore their lost rights.

A crucial element of this election is the shift in political attitudes, particularly among younger voters. Many are increasingly disillusioned with the old political narratives of separatism and conflict. For these voters, the primary concerns are unemployment, corruption, and political instability. They are participating in these elections not necessarily to revive the Kashmir dispute but to address the pressing socio economic issues that affect their daily lives. This is an opportunity for Kashmiri voters to make their voices heard and to elect representatives who will address their needs and concerns, even within the constraints of Delhi’s control. The political trajectory that emerges from this election could shape Kashmir’s future in ways that go beyond the immediate contest for power.

