As the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination approaches, an unexpected twist has emerged from an interview with Paul Landis, a former Secret Service agent who was a first-hand witness to the fateful events of 22 November 1963. Landis, now 88, has cast doubt on the Warren Commission’s single-bullet theory, prompting renewed speculation and debate around one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. In the recent interview, Landis’s recollection diverges from his written statements shortly after the assassination. He now questions the official narrative that a single bullet struck Kennedy from behind, exiting through his throat, before continuing to hit then Texas governor John Connally in the back, thigh, chest and wrist.

The bullet, a shred of crucial evidence supporting the theory that Lee Harvey Oswald was JFK’s sole assassin, had been famously found on a stretcher believed to have held Connally at Parkland Memorial Hospital. Landis’s revelation is significant for several reasons. First, his proximity to Kennedy during the motorcade in Dallas grants him a unique perspective on the events. Standing on a running board just feet away from the President when he was shot, Landis’s account holds weight as an eyewitness testimony. Secondly, his change of heart challenges the conventional wisdom held for decades. The Warren Commission’s conclusion that Oswald acted alone in assassinating JFK had been controversial since its inception. Landis’s scepticism about the single-bullet theory could breathe new life into the theories and conspiracies that have persisted over the years.

One crucial detail from Landis’s interview is his claim that he found a bullet lodged in the limousine seat behind where Kennedy was sitting. To save it from souvenir-hunters, he picked it up and placed it next to Kennedy on a stretcher. Landis’s decision underscores the gravity of the situation at the time. He recognised the bullet as a crucial piece of evidence and didn’t want it to disappear or be lost. This revelation raises questions about how such a critical piece of evidence ended up on Connally’s stretcher.

Advertisement

The timing of Landis’s statement is also noteworthy. It comes after the Biden Administration ordered the release of over 16,000 documents related to Kennedy’s assassination. These documents were made public in response to repeated demand. Over 70 per cent Americans supported the release, according to a 2022 poll. Landis’s interview now adds another layer to the discussions around these documents and their potential to shed new light on the assassination. Landis’s upcoming book, “The Final Witness: A Kennedy Secret Service Agent Breaks His Silence After 60 Years,” scheduled for release on October 10, is expected to provide further insight into his perspective on the events of that tragic day. Readers and historians will undoubtedly scrutinise his account for additional revelations or details that could reshape our understanding of the assassination.