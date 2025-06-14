India’s silent social security triumph

A revolution is taking root on the soil of India, one that will not only be recorded in the annals of statistics but will resonate in the heartbeats of millions. This is the story of 94 crore people who today breathe under the impregnable shield of social security. This is the saga of a nation that, in a single decade, turned the impossible into reality, securing the second spot globally in social security coverage. In 2015, a mere 19 per cent of India’s population was covered by social security; by 2025, this figure soared to 64.3 per cent.

This historic 45 percentage-point leap is not just a number – it is a symbol of an unwavering resolve to empower the person standing at the last rung of society. It is a testament to the journey initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, transforming “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with All, Development for All) from a slogan into a living reality. The foundation of this revolution rests on welfare schemes that have brought light to the lives of the poor, labourers, and those on the margins of society. Ayushman Bharat has provided free healthcare to millions of families, while the Atal Pension Yojana has instilled confidence in financial security for old age. The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Jan-Dhan Yojana have empowered unorganized sector workers and women with the confidence to stride toward economic independence. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has not only lauded this achievement but presented it as a global exemplar. ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo remarked, “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India’s progress in social security is an inspiration for the world.”

This praise underscores the strength of an India committed to ensuring dignity and security for every citizen. At the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented this achievement with pride. He stated, “This growth embodies the principle of ‘Antyodaya,’ which pledges to uplift the weakest in society.” India has not only expanded its social security coverage but has set a new global benchmark by making it digital and transparent. The national data pooling initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the ILO, stands as a shining example. This initiative not only tracks the number of beneficiaries but also ensures that schemes are legislatively backed and time-bound.

India became the first country to update its 2025 social security data in the ILOSTAT database, reflecting its unwavering commitment to digital systems and transparency. This achievement transcends mere statistics. It is the story of a farmer who can now access treatment without worry under Ayushman Bharat. It is the tale of a labourer supported in old age by the Atal Pension Yojana. It is the narrative of a woman who can securely save her hardearned money through a Jan-Dhan account. The current figures represent only the first phase, covering beneficiaries of central schemes and women-centric initiatives in eight states.

The second phase is poised to push this coverage beyond 100 crore, a historic milestone not just for India but for the world, when one billion people will be under the social security umbrella. India’s inclusive approach sets it apart from other nations. The government has elevated social security beyond a policy, making it a rightsbased framework. In discussions with the ILO Director-General, Mandaviya emphasized that the Modi government’s vision is to empower every section of society. “Our goal is not just to increase numbers but to bring tangible change to every individual’s life,” he said. This vision gives India a unique standing. While many countries view social security as a mere administrative task, India has transformed it into a national mission. The power of Digital India has fortified this revolution. Aadhaarlinked Direct Benefit Transfers and digital tracking have ensured that scheme benefits reach the intended beneficiaries directly.

While many countries still grapple with issues of transparency and access, India has turned this challenge into an opportunity through digital systems. This transparency not only enhances the credibility of schemes but also positions India as a global model. This journey is just the beginning. The goal of bringing 100 crore people under social security coverage is now within reach. This achievement reflects the strength of India’s policies, leadership, and social commitment. It is the story of countless smiles sparked by the hope that social security has ignited. It is the narrative of an India recognized on the global stage not just for its economic might but for its social sensitivity.

This revolution will not stop. It is the strength of an India that pledges to empower every citizen. It is the creation of a nation where no one is left behind, where every individual’s life is secure and dignified. This is the new India – a nation showing the world that the dream of inclusive development can become reality. And when this dream reaches 100 crore people, it will mark not just a golden chapter for India but for all of humanity.

(The writer is a Madhya Pradesh based academic and freelance contributor.)