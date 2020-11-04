While extremely unfortunate and utterly deplorable, the attack on civilians in Vienna on Monday night, shortly before Austria went into a nationwide curfew to counter the coronavirus, was not entirely unexpected.

Authorities in Vienna have confirmed that the attack was carried out by an “Islamist” gunman, who was killed in an exchange of fire with police. But what must raise considerable alarm in Europe, especially among security forces, is that the slain man was heavily armed, carrying an assault rifle and handguns, although a belt worn by him that was initially suspected to be packed with explosives was found to be a dummy. While the involvement of one gunman is confirmed, authorities are examining CCTV footage to determine the possible involvement of others.

At least some of the confusion is said to have been caused by the attacks having been reported from multiple locations, all in the city centre. Initial reports say fifteen people were injured, at least seven of them seriously. The slain attacker has been identified and Austrian authorities have confirmed after evaluating material found at his home that he was an Islamic state sympathiser.

The Vienna attack comes in the wake of the incidents in Paris that began with the beheading of a schoolteacher. Some conclusions seem inevitable. First, that while France and Austria have faced attacks in recent days, Western Europe must consider itself in the crosshairs of terrorism for these acts target neither individuals nor governments, but a way of life.

Second, that after 9/11, 7/7 and to an extent 26/11, the nature of attacks has undergone a change. In place of coordinated and grand attacks of the sort seen in New York, London and Mumbai, smaller attacks that are just as chilling – committed randomly and often by lone attackers or small cells of terrorists – are the order of the day.

Third, sophisticated weaponry or explosives may not necessary be part of the terrorist’s armoury; a machete or a meat cleaver purchased in the neighbourhood hardware store can be used just as effectively to strike fear.

Fourth, the radicalisation of youth to an extent they are prepared to kill themselves need not occur only at places of worship; the World Wide Web has enough hidden crevices that can be used effectively for the purpose of indoctrination.

Finally, and as the economic privations inflicted by an epidemic drive people to the edges, the chasm between people is growing at an exponential rate.

The French move to the right in defence of values the country holds dear will likely be mirrored in other parts of Western Europe; each such move will provoke the sort of reaction seen in France and now Austria. This is the terror that Europe must learn to live with.