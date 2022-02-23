Important to view history differently

Human history has passed through such huge ups and downs. But it is still helpful to find some important links of continuity. These are best found in essential principles which have been always identified with the betterment of the world.

While philosophers, saints and scholars have tried to capture these principles in many complex ways, even a simpler review cannot afford to miss out on at least six essentials. Firstly, a basic commitment to justice and equality in all important contexts such as income, wealth, gender, social, race, caste, colour, faith, etc.

Secondly, equally strong commitment to peace and non-violence. Thirdly, a recognition of the welfare of all species and next, related to this, recognition of the importance of protection of the environment, including soil, water, air, forests, etc. Fifth, a strong commitment to democracy and transparency.

Last but not the least, social harmony in the sense of mutually close, stable, happy, caring relationships. The context and content of each of these principles has been changing at various times. The challenge in a particular time and place is to be able to define these principles in tune with contemporary needs and then to try to come close to realising these.

It is interesting to study history from the point of view of understanding the extent to which these principles were pursued and realised in various times in various places, the impact of these achievements, what contributed to relative success or failure, who contributed to better understanding and what we can learn from them.

Despite the obvious importance of such study, this has not received as much importance as it deserved, and instead a less interesting, more monotonous view of history is more often seen in which technology and science, as well as productive and industrial forces linked to them, get more prominence. As human capacity in these terms has been expanding steadily over the centuries and the most impressive of these achievements have been recorded in the most recent centuries, the entire history of humanity is often related more in terms of a steady rise in achievements.

This view of human history is not just monotonous and reductionist but is also very distorted. Hence very harmful learning can be derived from such a view of history. For example, following this perception, in the history of Australia, USA and their neighboring countries, the longest period in which native populations lived in relative peace would be dismissed as a period of low achievements in science and technology, while the arrival of Europeans would be seen as a period when advances in science and technology (including weapons) were achieved.

But in fact, the arrival of Europeans proved to be the most cruel period in the history so far of these regions as the natives were exposed to the worst possible massacres and atrocities, to the extent that almost 90 per cent of populations which had lived in relative peace perished under the destructive impact of the new forces within a few decades, one of the worst annihilations of native people in the history of humankind.

Later, at a wider level, such massive injustices as the Afro-American slave trade, forced opium sales and the related opium wars, and the worst colonial exploitation and violence were used to push forward a destructive agenda in vast areas which killed millions and impoverished even more in the greater part of the world, but which heralded the modern industrialisation that has also been credited with the biggest improvements in science and technology.

Finally, the worst exploiters turned their technological advances against each other in two world wars which included the use of atom bombs. We must avoid an understanding of history which misreads periods of great injustice and cruelty as periods of real progress. On the other hand, real and useful learning is involved in studying the advance of justice and equality, protection of environment and other species, peace and non-violence, democracy and social harmony at various times. Coming closer to such learnings, clearly the times of Gautam Buddha and Mahavira Jain around sixth century BC were times when more significant numbers of people were engaged in a quest to come closer to such principles.

Many centuries later, during the phase of Bhakti and Sufi movements, again we saw another long period of people in vast numbers, guided by such great saints as Guru Nanak and Sant Kabir, coming closer to these principles, of course in the context of those times. Again, during the freedom movement, we saw a surge of people coming closer to these principles, their most current context being provided by opposition to colonial plunder and injustice.

Many leaders emerged to play the role of guides and teachers. These leaders helped to evolve a path of real progress for the greater part of South Asia based on inter-faith harmony, peace based on justice and equality, protecting the natural resource base, giving higher priority to weaker sections and overall solidarity, harmony, fraternity and kindness.

The fact that these leaders got the support and enthusiastic following of millions of people testfies also to the great strength of these precepts as a unifying force of real progress. Despite this, as the history of the world has shown time and again, other forces can unfortunately more often overwhelm the forces of real progress and the essential principles of progress. To avoid this, much higher and sustained commitment to essential principles of real progress is clearly needed in our troubled world.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include Planet in Peril and Man Over MachineA Path to Peace.)