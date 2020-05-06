The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is the cause of great panic in the world. The primary issue is that this is a viral infection, and we as human beings have no natural immunity to viruses. While the frontline medical community actually facing the pandemic is doing a very good job despite limited resources available to them, the research community is perplexed because any useful and viable vaccine/virus-targeted treatment will take at least 18 to 24 months from the drawing board to disbursement and application.

The only real and effective way for a population to combat a viral infection, is to develop “Herd Immunity”. Herd immunity can only be developed in two ways, firstly, by massive cross community infection or secondly, by mass vaccination. Since allowing massive cross-community infection is unwise as this may result in devastating consequences, we are left with the option of vaccination, which is not viable as there will be no relief in this respect before 18 to 24 months.

Thus, we are all caught in a difficult situation. Historically, every Epidemic/Pandemic faced by mankind has brought us down to our knees. The conventional system of medicine seeks to cure by killing the disease-producing agent; because of this the design of their arsenal against disease originates in the laboratory.

The product is first tested in-vitro (in the test tube or petri-dish, outside the living organism), then in-vivo (research or work is done with or within an entire, living organism) and only later human trials are done and if the product is found to be effective, it is approved and let out for use. Due to this laborious process, reaction or response time from infection to effective prevention and treatment is delayed, allowing the contagion to wreak havoc amongst the infected populace.

This is where homeopathy has its advantages. Homeopathy is an accredited and recognized system of medicine in India and for this reason alone, there should be no bar to its use in any disease, let alone Covid-19. This system of medicine is in very popular use and other than this, historically homeopathy has an excellent track record in the treatments of epidemics/ pandemics. Homeopathic medicines are safe to use and we can expect very little, if any, side-effects as can be experienced by using other systems of medicine.

In homeopathy an agent is used to treat the same symptoms in a diseased human being that it can produce in a healthy one. Thus the homeopathic arsenal against any disease already exists and it is only a question of matching the symptoms of the contagion to the known symptoms of a medicine which is the most similar.

Taking this into consideration the symptoms and the physical systems Covid-19 is affecting can be analyzed and a protocol for treatment can be designed. Thus the reaction time between diagnosis and treatment is reduced dramatically. As many studies have shown, our medicines have the power and capability to boost the immune system. Boosting immunity is exactly what is required in the battle against this disease to prevent, as well as help patients recover from this contagion.

Our protocol is designed keeping this in mind and medicines are also matched, in a specific manner, according to different problems faced by the patients in various stages of the infection. We have tremendous success in treating viral diseases, such as the common cold and different types of flu, dengue, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, shingles, hepatitis B and C, herpes and cold sores, polio and even the odd case of rabies.

Thus, we are confident that we will make a difference in the fight against Covid 19. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all other medical systems against the most virulent threat so far faced by the population. The Protocol has been put up on our website, www.pbhrfindia.org. Please have a look. We have been reaching out to premier institutions across the world, especially in those countries which have been dealing with the outbreak before India, to gather information and case studies as to their successes and failures against the virus.

Taking into account the above information and our experience in treat viral diseases we have formulated a specific protocol for the disease. This Protocol is available on our website, and within the first two days we already have had 13,000+ hits on the page and various enquiries from all over the world. We are one of the largest homeopathic institutions in the world and we are treating patients in more than 200 countries through our online facility.

We also run a charitable clinic which has a daily patient footfall of 1000 to 1200. Our legacy encompasses 150 years and four generations. Armed with this background, along with our work in collaborative research with many premier institutions around the world on cancer and various diseases, our data accrual system is of highest international standards.

Today we stand ready with this knowledge and experience and are equipped to share and spread this knowledge amongst all who can use it for the benefit of the population. In this scenario we have started getting enquiries from Covid positive cases and are in the process of getting into place a “Covid 19 Survey”, in collaboration with an American colleague, associated with a major American University. Through this survey, we will be able to gather data and observe the effects of our medicines on prevention and treatment of cases, but it is too early to share information on these developments.

Results of this will help to validate my suggestions for a successful measure for all to build an effective immunity against Covid 19, circumventing the 18 to 24 months required to create a useful conventional vaccine. I think what is being done right now in our country/state, that is identification of micro-hotspots, enforcing total lockdown and testing suspicious cases, are good moves by the government.

Also important, and this is being enforced, is to spread sanitary awareness to populations most prone to spread, such as those where it is impossible to maintain “Physical Distancing” and appeals for civic sense and social responsibility amongst populations who are in defiance/denial of their vulnerability to this infection thus posing a threat to all efforts by the aware and the Government to make the country “Corona Free”. Be safe, stay calm, stay at home. Close to your Loved Ones…

(The writer is an eminent homeopath and co-founder of the Prasanta Banerji Homeopathic Research Foundation, Kolkata)