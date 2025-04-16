Healing a Wound

When an ailing person is cured and given a new lease on life, the doctor becomes nothing short of a divine figure in the eyes of the patient and the family. A simple reassuring touch, an encouraging smile, or a kind word from the doctor can work wonders in instilling hope. Most doctors acknowledge such admiration with humility, understanding the profound responsibility that comes with their profession. Yet, this perception can shift dramatically when medical intervention fails. The same doc tor who was once revered as a savior suddenly becomes the target of resentment and fury. Grief overtakes reason, trust turns into doubt, and admiration dissolves into anger.

The “angel in the white coat” becomes the subject of accusations, sometimes even physical assault. Emotional pain, compounded by fear and uncertainty, often spills over into resentment and in some cases the anger escalates to damaging legal battles. In earlier days, the “family doctor” was an institution. This physician was intimately familiar with a patient’s entire history, had insight into family dynamics, and invested time into truly understanding the person behind the illness. Such involvement fostered an environment where patients felt secure, their fears acknowledged and their questions answered with genuine care.

There are several factors that have hurt the sacred doctor-patient relationship and trust. Modern medicine’s shift toward hyper-specialization has diminished the role of the family doctor where personal touch, once taken for granted, is fading. Appointments are frequently rushed ~ sometimes leaving little time for a thorough dialogue. In most multi-specialty hospitals, the patients are routed through interns and junior doctors before ultimately getting just a few minutes to be seen by the senior specialist doctor after generally a long wait. For the sick, such treatment destroys their expectations creating distrust and psychological negativity for the quality and results of the prescribed treatment.

The corporatization of health care is eroding trust, turning hospitals into profit-driven entities rather than sanctuaries of healing. Doctors, overwhelmed by heavy patient loads and financial pressures, struggle to balance ethics with commercial priorities ~ often appearing more as executives than compassionate caregivers. As medicine becomes increasingly transactional, patients feel dismissed, reduced to billing figures rather than individuals in need of care. When financial targets take precedence over patient well-being, the fundamental essence of healing ~ compassion and ethics ~ fades, leaving healthcare stripped of its most humane purpose.

Telemedicine has revolutionized healthcare, making medical advice more accessible with a click. While efficient, it sacrifices human connection ~ patients miss the warmth of face-toface interactions. Empathy feels diluted, and the lack of physical examination weakens confidence in care. For those who seek reassurance in a doctor’s presence, digital consultations often feel distant and impersonal, deepening the divide between healer and patient. Although most health professionals adhere strictly to ethical standards, even a handful of unethical practices can greatly undermine the credibility of the profession. Instances of negligence, over prescription, or conflict of interest ~ where medical recommendations appear driven by financial incentives ~ cast a long shadow over the entire field. When patients encounter a scenario where a procedure seems unnecessary or where professional integrity is called into question, the fallout is profound.

Cases of prolonged stay in ICUs and prescription of costly selective medicines are not uncommon. These breaches of trust extended far beyond isolated events. They ripple across communities, tainting the collective perception of healthcare providers. Such scandals lead the public to question not only the motives behind individual recommendations but also the entire logic of modern medical practice. The damage inflicted on the reputation of even the most honest physician is severe, making the road to rebuilding trust even more challenging.

For patients today, the experience of seeking medical care often comes with an added layer of frustration. Many patients, armed with their own research and personal insights, seek to participate actively in their treatment decisions. Yet instead of being met with understanding, they are sometimes treated with impatience or outright dismi – ssal. This can lead to a feeling of isolation, where the patient’s voice is overshadowed by the authoritative tone of a busy, overburdened doctor. For instance, a worried family member brings forth carefully noted observations about a potential side effect, only to be met with curt dismissal, or a patient, after hours of researching symptoms online, is not heard and dismissed as a “Google worry.”

Such interactions not only diminish the patient’s confidence but also erode a fundamental component of healing ~ trust. They leave the patient feeling unheard, undervalued, and, ultimately, alienated. The fallout of eroded trust is real and alarming. Pat – ients delay seeking treatment, worsening their conditions. Hospitals see rising violence as frustrated patients lash out at caregivers. Doctors, under imm en – se pressure and fear of legal scrutiny, face burnout, making it harder for them to show empathy. This deepens patient dissatisfaction, fueling distrust and pushing many toward unverified treatments and risky “miracle cures”.

Unless this divide is fixed, both healthcare professionals and patients will continue to suffer. Bringing the doctors into the “consumer fold” (Consumer Protection Act 1986) has its own disadvantages leaving them highly vulnerable against an agitated family losing a member despite right treatment and the best efforts of a physician. Labeling a doctor as a service provider is unjustified; a doctor heals, which is an abstract exercise difficult to be quantified or measured. Patients need to remember that a doctor is a human being first and the instinct of self-survival dominates in him as naturally as it does in the patient or in his kin.

The expanding middle class population and availability of medical insurance also adds to a greater divide as the hospitals tend to exploit insurance funds to the maximum and the patients demand more reliable and faster treatment in lieu of the money spent. Inequity in health care delivery due to accessibility of treatment to those who can afford in comparison to poor patients results in anger and violence by the poorer patients. Higher payments promote higher expectations from the patients and in case of a dip, anger and distrust results. Doctors today face increasing difficulty in dealing with a new wave of young patients who exhibit aggressive impatience and a lack of discipline.

Fueled by internet-based knowledge and riches, they often believe that money guarantees instant solutions, disregarding medical protocols and professional expertise. This mindset not only strains doctor-patient interactions but also undermines the trust and mutual respect essential for effective healthcare. The doctor-patient bond has suffered decades of erosion, but restoring it requires decisive action. The path forward must not be passive; it demands a bold, multidimensional approach that directly confronts systemic flaws and interpersonal disconnect.

* Medicine must go beyond curing disease ~ it must honor each patient’s dignity with respect and empathy.

* Trust requires collective effort. Administrators must prioritize ethical care, doctors must engage meaningfully, and pati – ents must be empowered. Only through shared commitment can the divide be bridged.

* Technology must enhance ~ not replace ~ human connection. Compassion, integrity, and genuine doctor-patient relationships must define health care. Healing is not just medical; it is deeply human. At the heart of healthcare lies trust ~ the bond that transforms treatment into healing. By recognizing shortcomings, embracing meaningful change, and prioritizing genuine human connection, we can restore this sacred relationship. Patients deserve the reassurance of compassionate care, and doctors should find fulfillment in healing both body and soul.

The future of medicine must not be defined by numbers or transactions, but by respect, empathy, and a commitment to rebuilding confidence in every interaction. Compassion must remain at the core, ethical integrity must be non-negotiable, and the doctor-patient relationship must be revitalized to ensure healthcare remains deeply human ~ embracing both body and soul in equal measure. As Sir William Osler said, “The practice of medicine is not a business and can never be one, our fellow creatures cannot be dealt with as a man deals in corn and coal; the human heart by which we live must control our professional relations”.

(The writer is a retired Air Commodore, VSM, of the Indian Air Force)