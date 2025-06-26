Hand on the tap

The recent declaration by India that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will “never be restored” in its original form marks a watershed moment in South Asia’s fraught geopolitical landscape. While this decision reflects India’s rightful outrage over decades of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, the path ahead demands not just resolve but strategic foresight. The IWT, signed in 1960, long served as a rare pillar of stability in otherwise hostile India-Pakistan relations. But its foundational assumption ~ that watersharing could be kept separate from war, terror, and conflict ~ has been shattered.

The killing of 26 civilians in Kashmir by terrorists allegedly backed by Pakistan was the final blow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words ~ “water and blood cannot flow together” ~encapsulate the national mood. Yet simply abrogating the treaty or unilaterally diverting river flows could invite complex international challenges. Pakistan has already signalled plans to take this matter to global fora, citing international conventions on shared watercourses. While the IWT itself contains no clear provision for unilateral withdrawal, international legal opinion often tilts against disrupting lifeline resources to downstream nations, regardless of provocation. But this does not mean India must remain shackled by an out-dated arrangement that ignores the grim reality of state-sponsored terror.

Advertisement

A more effective and pragmatic approach lies in transforming the treaty itself into a tool of strategic deterrence. India should now actively seek the treaty’s renegotiation ~ pressing for the inclusion of explicit clauses that allow for the temporary suspension or permanent abrogation of water sharing in response to any proven acts of cross-border terrorism. Such a move would not only align with India’s sovereign right to defend itself but would also stand on firm diplomatic and moral ground. Terrorism is globally recognised as a grave threat to peace; if Pakistan can sponsor or tolerate terror attacks against India, then it cannot reasonably expect guaranteed water flows in perpetuity. Making this link official through treaty revision would also blunt Pakistan’s legal case in international platforms, while signalling to other nations that India stands for a rules-based, terror-free global order. Parallel to this diplomatic effort, India must accelerate its construction of dams, reservoirs, and canal networks to exercise actual control over the Indus system’s waters.

Advertisement

This infrastructure build-up will ensure that when the time comes ~ whether for negotiation or for enforcement ~ India possesses the real ability to divert or store waters as policy demands. By blending hard infrastructure with legal preparation and diplomatic clarity, India can turn the Indus Waters Treaty from a liability into an instrument of national security. This middle path serves both justice and strategy, sending Pakistan ~ and the world ~ a clear message: terror will come at a cost, and India will no longer underwrite its neighbour’s water security at the expense of its own people’s safety.