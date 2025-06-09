Growth over Caution

The fact that inflation is projected to undershoot the RBI’s own 4 per cent medium-term target suggests there was a solid case for front-loading rate cuts. Yet, the policy shift also has a subtle undertone of finality. The transition from an “accommodative” to “neutral” stance is a signal that the rate-cutting cycle may now pause, if not end altogether. This delicate balancing act — aggressive easing without opening the door to inflationary risks — shows that the central bank is well aware of both the opportunities and the limits of monetary policy. In many ways, this policy round feels like a preemptive strike — designed to cushion against external shocks and revive domestic momentum before stress builds up. What makes this round of easing particularly significant is its intention to prompt real-world action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fact that loan growth had dipped below 10 per cent in May reflects not only cost of capital issues but also weak investment appetite, especially in segments sensitive to global demand and domestic regulatory uncertainty. Monetary easing, while necessary, is not sufficient on its own to spur a robust revival. Ultimately, this is a message of intent more than a guaranteed outcome. The RBI appears to be betting that decisive moves now will create the confidence needed to spark investment and consumption, especially when global cues are uncertain and private capital remains cautious.

The transmission of lower rates from the RBI to borrowers via commercial banks has often been slow and incomplete. By adding liquidity through a reduced cash reserve ratio and cutting rates decisively, the RBI is nudging financial institutions to lower lending costs and stimulate demand. The ball is now squarely in the banking sector’s court. While fiscal measures remain constrained by budgetary limitations, the burden of reviving demand has largely shifted to monetary policy. This makes coordinated action between the Centre and states vital. Without parallel reforms — especially in infrastructure, credit delivery, and business facilitation — monetary tools alone may yield diminishing returns over time. At the same time, structural impediments remain.