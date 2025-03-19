Germany steps up

Germany is undergoing a profound political and economic shift that could redefine its role in Europe and beyond. With Friedrich Merz expected to become the next chancellor, the country has taken decisive steps toward reasserting itself as a central power in European security and infrastructure development. The sweeping financial package announced recently marks a significant departure from Germany’s traditionally cautious fiscal policies, particularly the strict debt restrictions that have shaped public spending since the global financial crisis. At the heart of this shift is a recognition that Europe can no longer rely on external powers for its security and stability.

The perception that the United States, under its current leadership, is retreating from its traditional role as Europe’s guarantor has triggered a sense of urgency in Berlin. Germany’s decision to substantially boost defence spending is not just a domestic policy choice; it is a strategic signal to allies and adversaries alike. For years, Germany faced criticism for failing to meet its defence obligations within Nato. This move represents an unequivocal commitment to reverse that narrative. What makes this development even more remarkable is the consensus Mr Merz has managed to build among traditionally divergent political forces.

Advertisement

Securing the backing of the Social Democrats and Greens for such sweeping reforms demonstrates a shared understanding across Germany’s mainstream political spectrum that the old ways of managing debt and spending are no longer adequate for the challenges of today. The willingness to sideline strict debt limits in favour of strategic investments in defence, civil protection, and infrastructure reflects a pragmatic shift towards securing Germany’s long-term interests. Yet, this bold move comes with considerable risk. Critics argue that Germany is setting a dangerous precedent by loosening its constitutional debt restrictions. The fear is that future generations will bear the burden of today’s expansive borrowing. This concern is not without merit. Germany’s cautious fiscal approach, enshrined in the so-called debt-brake, was long seen as a pillar of economic stability.

Advertisement

Dismantling or bypassing it could have unintended consequences, particularly if economic growth fails to keep pace with new obligations. Nonetheless, the scale and scope of the proposed investments are difficult to ignore. From modernising infrastructure to funding climate initiatives and bolstering military capabilities, Germany is laying the groundwork for a more assertive and resilient future. The inclusion of provisions for aiding nations under attack also underscores a growing sense of moral responsibility in Berlin’s foreign policy. Germany’s reawakening is both timely and necessary.

Europe faces a more uncertain and dangerous world, and the continent’s leading economy is stepping up to shoulder greater responsibility. Whether this gamble pays off will depend on careful execution and sustained political will. But one thing is clear: Germany is no longer content to sit on the sidelines. It is back at the centre of European affairs ~ where many argue it belongs.