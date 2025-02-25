Germany divided

German voters have delivered a fragmented verdict, reflecting deep political shifts and divisions within the country. While Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) have emerged victorious, their lower than-expected 28.6 per cent vote share underscores the challenges ahead. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured a historic second-place finish with 20.8 per cent, a sign of Germany’s political polarisation.

The results raise critical questions about the future of governance, coalition-building, and the broader implications for Europe. Mr Merz’s victory was not the decisive mandate he had hoped for. His campaign centred on economic revival, border security, and reducing bureaucracy; yet his party fell short of the 30 per cent threshold they had targeted. With the Social Democrats (SPD) suffering their worst-ever defeat at 16.4 per cent and the Greens underperforming, forming a stable coalition will be a far from straightforward task. The traditional centrist bloc is struggling to command voter confidence, forcing coalition negotiations that could be drawn out and messy.

A two-party coalition may be insufficient, and a three-party alliance risks instability. The reluctance of mainstream parties to work with the AfD further complicates the equation, highlighting the challenge of governing amid growing voter disillusionment with the political establishment. The AfD’s strong performance, particularly in eastern Germany where they secured 34 per cent of the vote, signals growing disenchantment with mainstream politics. Their appeal among younger voters, bolstered by effective social media campaigns, suggests that Germany’s political landscape is undergoing a generational shift. While the AfD remains politically isolated at the national level, its rising influence cannot be ignored.

The election results reflect a broader European trend of rising far right movements, fuelled by economic frustrations, migration concerns, and a desire for political disruption. The AfD’s rise also raises concerns about the erosion of democratic norms and the normalisation of extremist rhetoric. If mainstream parties fail to address public grievances effectively, political instability could deepen. Beyond domestic politics, Germany’s election carries significant implications for Europe. Mr Merz has emphasised the need for Europe to strengthen its autonomy and reduce reliance on the United States, especially in light of shifting geopolitical dynamics.

His criticism of Washington’s evolving stance on Ukraine suggests that Germany may seek a more independent role in European security. This stance aligns with concerns across Europe about the unpredictability of US foreign policy. As Germany charts its course under a new government, it will need to balance its commitments to Nato, the European Union, and economic partnerships while addressing internal divisions.

The election results underscore a divided Germany, where traditional parties struggle to maintain dominance and populist forces gain ground. With high voter turnout reflecting both engagement and frustration, the next government must address economic stagnation, social anxieties, and political alienation. The coming weeks will be crucial as coalition talks unfold, shaping not only Germany’s future but also the direction of European politics in an increasingly uncertain world.