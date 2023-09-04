G20 and India’s role in global climate agenda

India is at the sweet cusp of concluding the BRICS Summit 2023 and starting the G20 meet under its Presidency in New Delhi in September 2023. This is a golden opportunity for India to reinforce its commitment to a just energy transition while shaping international collaborations towards a sustainable future. The XV BRICS Summit Johannesburg II Declaration dated 23 August 2023 has already made a positive attempt in addressing issues of climate change. The Declaration has agreed to address “challenges posed by climate change while also ensuring a just, affordable and sustainable transition to a low carbon and low emission economy in line with the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), in light of different national circumstances.”

The BRICS Summit also declared that the member nations share a com- mon view, taking into consideration national priorities and circumstances, on the efficient use of all energy sources, which are crucial for a just transition towards more flexible, resilient and sustainable energy systems. Since India is an integral party to this declaration, it lays down a clear road map for India to harness the ‘just transition’ commitment in the upcom- ing G20 Presidency meet in India.

The G20 meet under India’s presidency assumes greater importance as she positions herself as a frontrunner in the global climate agenda. Living up to its commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the Glasgow Summit, India has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by the year 2070 and meeting 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. This goal is not only essential for combating climate change but also for addressing the three conflicting challenges of energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability i.e.

The Energy Trilemma. The commitments align seamlessly with the principles of a just transition, which emphasizes the need to balance economic development with environmental stewardship and social equity. Therefore, in India’s energy transition journey, a vital facet that cannot be overlooked is the intersection of justice with these transformative efforts.

India’s presidency at the G20 Summit in 2023 comes at a critical time, offering a platform to showcase that its commitments are action oriented and it can smoothly lead a mission for sustainable and equitable transition as it efficiently discharged its presidency commitments under G20. India can also leverage this opportunity by presenting its successful models, best practices of achieving net zero emissions and progress in expanding renewable energy capacity. This could be more challenging than it sounds but even if India can present reasonable initiatives made in this direction, it can serve two purposes. First, it could be a moral win over G20 member states and second, it may offer India a head start on the negotiation table to bet for technology share, capacity building, and sustainable investments in renewable energy projects.

This can be in line with India’s voluntary action plan for doubling the pace of energy efficiency by the year 2030 which it also proposed in the 4th and last Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting, held under its G20 presidency in Goa in July 2023. The working group also acknowledged and took note of India’s proposal for establishing Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre and the Global Biofuel Alliance in India.

India’s energy landscape has undergone a paradigm shift over the past decade, marked by a growing commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and increase the share of renewable energy in its power mix. However, the transition to cleaner energy sources presents both opportunities and challenges in terms of social and environmental justice and India has the chance to create a legacy that transcends borders and ushers in a brighter and more inclusive world.

In conclusion, India’s G20 presidency has the potential to be a game-changer in steering the nation towards a just energy transition. The convergence of India’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, its commitment to renewable energy, and its leadership role in the G20 presents an unprecedented opportunity for India to lead by example for other develop- ing countries’ transition to clean energy . The G20 presidency signifies not just a responsibility, but an opportunity for India to shape a more sustain- able and equitable future for all.

(The writer is Consultant, NITI Aayog, Government of India.)