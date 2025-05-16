Freedom of information and burden of disinformation

In an era defined by hyper-connectivity, where news travels faster than it can be verified, truth finds itself shackled – battered by waves of misinformation, disinformation, and the relentless pursuit of virality. Social media, once lauded as a great tool of democratizing and a beacon of participatory discourse, has increasingly turned into a theatre of manipulated narratives and curated outrage. This crisis is no longer peripheral. Fake news has ballooned into a parallel stream of content, with self styled commentators, anonymous influencers, and ideological echo chambers constructing elaborate but fictitious storylines. Platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram have become fertile breeding grounds for doctored content, hastily consumed and uncritically shared.

The consequences are profound and far-reaching. Take, for instance, the recent Indo-Pak tensions. In the volatile aftermath of border skirmishes, social media was flooded with unverified videos, mis-captioned photographs, and exaggerated accounts of military encounters. Emerging technologies like deep-fakes and AI-generated images have, in some instances, added another layer of complexity to the challenge of discerning truth. These distortions not only mislead the public but also fan nationalism, inflame passions, and undercut informed diplomatic discourse. What makes this trend particularly alarming is its capacity to disrupt civil society. False narratives – especially when emotionally charged – travel faster than corrections.

Advertisement

The neurotic obsession with sensationalism drowns out credible journalism, replaces nuance with noise, and often triggers unnecessary panic or divisive sentiments among common citizens. In a society as diverse and dynamic as India, the cost of such misinformation is not just reputational – it can be deeply social and political. The problem is exacerbated by the structural loopholes of digital media. Unlike traditional journalism, which is held to rigorous editorial standards, social media content often bypasses any form of professional scrutiny. While platforms have introduced fact-checking labels and moderation tools, these are typically reactive and insufficiently localized to combat region-specific misinformation. Addressing this issue demands a two-fold strategy: robust regulation and widespread digital literacy.

Advertisement

Policymakers must enforce transparent and ethical frameworks that hold platforms accountable for the spread of harmful content. But more crucially, the public must be empowered through education to critically assess information. Schools, colleges, and community programmes should incorporate media literacy as a core component, equipping individuals with the ability to verify sources, detect bias, and resist the allure of clickbait sensationalism. Meanwhile, the role of ethical journalism has never been more urgent. Newsrooms must reclaim their authority by investing in transparent fact-checking, real-time rebuttals, and deeper investigative reporting. Civil society, academia, and tech innovators must work collaboratively to foster an information ecosystem where truth isn’t just preserved—it is actively defended. While social media is a powerful tool for connectivity and expression, its misuse can, at times, turn it into a conduit for mass distortion.

The responsibility to safeguard truth no longer lies with media professionals alone. Each netizen holds the key to disrupting this cycle – by choosing to pause, question, and verify before sharing. In conclusion, truth today stands at a precarious intersection – between freedom of expression and the burden of misinformation. We must not allow it to be hijacked by agenda-driven narratives or algorithmic manipulation. Only through vigilance, education, and ethical responsibility can we unchain the truth and restore its rightful place at the heart of our collective conscience.

(The writer is a Kolkata-based contributor.)