Freedom gains meaning with spirit of fraternity

Fraternity is special. Either to cherish freedom or to build a nation, fraternity is an imperative. But in order to be fostered, it needs to be lived by all of us. Our legacy of the freedom struggle tells us why “freedom” is so precious and why no sacrifice is big enough to achieve it. The legacy was indeed rich. The broad social consensus on the values of nationalism, secularism and democracy was an endowment. This constructed a base on which the path of nation-building was to be charted. The consensus on the practice of non-violence further helped to evolve a temper of democracy. Discussion, debate and persuasion, backed by public opinion, were stressed for advancing social and political change as opposed to glorification of mistrust, animosity and violence.

The major political parties did not insist on uniformity of opinions within their ranks. They tolerated and encouraged different and minority opinions. In fact, dissent had become a normal part of political dialogue and communication. Indian unity and solidarity, our leaders realized, was not to be taken for granted. It had to be strengthened by recognizing and accepting India’s immense regional, linguistic, ethnic and religious diversity, and acknowledging and accommodating the multiple identities of citizens. The project of fraternity was daunting, yet key to India’s peace, progress and prosperity. After over seventy-seven years of attainment of freedom, and with over a billion people, the need for fellow feeling has assumed more criticality.

Yet, the spirit of fraternity seems to have lost its mojo everywhere, thanks mainly to the growing negative roles of political parties and social media. Dharnas, bandhs, blockages of roads, rioting, wanton violence, attacks on private and public property, patronized overtly or covertly by political parties of various hues, are now the order of the day. Political parties, once the votaries for social solidarity, are now the weakest link in our political system. On the other front, social media’s amplifying power, coupled with absence of its accountability, have further provided a fertile ground to create divisions and fissures in society. Misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, fake news – all are in full play, vitiating our social fabric and public life. Fraternity is special.

A sense of common brotherhood provides a strong base on which an edifice of social democracy can be erected. Indeed, as Dr B R Ambedkar put it, “without fraternity, equality and liberty will be no deeper than coats of paint”. Fraternity, no doubt, found a place in the Preamble, as a key constitutional principle. Yet, fraternity is not a subject to be seen through a legal or political lens only. It has deep moral and spiritual underpinnings. While emphasizing this point, Acharya Kripalani, the well-known Gandhian and socialist, had pointed out that if certain indispensable values like fraternity are considered only as constitutional or legal mandates, we will fail to achieve them. Instead, he characterized these values as morals that every citizen should strive to adopt. Introducing the value of fraternity as a corollary to democracy, and elucidating its spiritual dimension, he famously said: “It means that we are all sons of the same God, as the religious would say, but as the mystic would say, that there is one life pulsating through us all, or as the Bible says ‘We are one of another’.” Fraternity must be lived by us all, be it in private, public, or political life. For making fellow-feeling as a way of life, we have to address the sources of recurrent discord and enmity in public life that spread toxicity and negativity. In a climate where entitlements and rights overwhelm responsibilities and duties, we, as citizens, also need to be constantly aware, and make others aware, that freedom of expression has certain well-meaning caveats. Some key steps are needed. First, all political parties must sit together and have a broad consensus on the key issues with a national perspective.

Secondly, accountability of social media needs to be fixed urgently. Thirdly, we must focus more on issues and activities which demonstrate commonality and collectiveness. Positive narratives around sports, music, space science, yoga, valour of armed forces, constitutional principles, national anthem/song/tricolour, inspirational personalities, all could strengthen a sense of togetherness and social cohesion, and help build bridges. Fraternity, like nation building, is a work in progress. However, the next quarter century leading to hundred years of our independence, will be critical. The strides we have painstakingly made in the economy, science and technology, space, sports, entrepreneurship, etc. would now have to be leapfrogged to meet the aspirations of our billion-plus people. This task is collective and requires collaboration at all levels. After all, a countr y espousing Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam, ( The world is one family) can’t afford to falter on fraternity.

(The writer is a former bank executive, and serves on the boards of companies. He writes extensively on contemporary issues.)