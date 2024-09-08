Fragile Growth

Bangladesh’s transformation into a global fashion powerhouse has been a remarkable success story, but recent turmoil has exposed deep vulnerabilities in its economy. The country’s rapid rise from poverty to a lower-middle-income status has largely been fuelled by its garment industry, which clocks exports of billions of dollars each year. However, the current instability underscores that this economic success is precariously built on shaky foundations. The recent political upheaval, which led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and severe violence, has significantly disrupted the garment sector. Factory closures, interruptions in production, and a withdrawal of major brands highlight the fragility of an industry that has become the backbone of Bangladesh’s export economy. The potential 10-20 per cent drop in exports signals a worrying trend for a sector that already faces numerous challenges.

Bangladesh’s economic reliance on fashion has long been a double-edged sword. While the sector has created millions of jobs, it has also perpetuated low wages and poor working conditions. Factory workers, who often earn below the national minimum wage, are now demanding fairer pay and improved conditions, reflecting broader frustrations with the country’s labour market. Additionally, the educated youth, struggling with high unemployment and insufficient job opportunities, are amplifying calls for economic reform and job creation. The challenges facing Bangladesh are compounded by a range of structural issues. The garment industry’s economic impact is undermined by rising operational costs and shrinking foreign currency reserves, exacerbated by a history of financial mismanagement and corruption. Excessive spending on grand infrastructure projects and cronyism within financial institutions have drained resources and weakened economic stability. The new central bank governor’s acknowledgment of the need for reforms and additional financial support highlights the severity of these issues. Diversifying the economy is crucial for Bangladesh’s future resilience.

The failure of past initiatives to create high-value jobs outside the garment sector underscores the need for a more strategic approach to economic development. Investing in human capital, reducing corruption, and fostering a more conducive environment for private and foreign investment are essential steps toward creating a more balanced and sustainable economy. The interim leadership faces a formidable challenge in steering Bangladesh through this crisis. The need for comprehensive reforms to address systemic issues, enhance institutional integrity, and promote economic diversification is urgent.

Advertisement

As the country navigates its current difficulties, including declining global demand and strained regional relationships, the path to recovery will require not only immediate stabilisation efforts but also long-term strategic planning. Bangladesh’s experience serves as a potent reminder of the risks associated with over-reliance on a single economic sector. While the garment industry has driven impressive growth, it is clear that a more diversified and resilient economic strategy is essential for sustaining progress and addressing the complex challenges of the future.